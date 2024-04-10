'The View' Co-Hosts Dispute Sunny Hostin's Assertion That Climate Change Caused Solar Eclipse

On Monday, The View cohosts reminded audiences to wear safety goggles while watching the much-awaited solar eclipse. However, the conversation soon took a weird turn when Sunny Hostin attributed the anticipated cicada breeding season, the solar eclipse, and Friday's earthquake to climate change. On April 5, New York and New Jersey were struck by an earthquake of magnitude 4.8. Subsequently, on April 10, the celestial event engulfed the continental United States. As reported by Unilad, Hostin claimed on the show, "All those things together would maybe lead one to believe that either climate change is real or something is really going on." Additionally, Hostin emphasized that it was the first time in 100 years that two different cicada broods would mate at the same time. However, the television host was promptly silenced by her co-hosts.

Whoopi Goldberg asserted, "They've known about the eclipse coming" and proceeded to explain how certain cicadas arise every 20 years, while others do so every 17 years. Cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, referring to perhaps MAGA Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's recent declarations about the calamities being signs from God to repent, also quipped, "People are having all sorts of conspiracies about the end of the world."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Griffin added during the conversation, "Then I read online that the earthquake's epicenter was actually at Bedminster in New Jersey...Fun fact. So, it originated with Trump." Hostin also elaborated on how when the earthquake hit, one of her makeup artists fled the building yelling, "Jesus is coming...the rapture is here." Joy Behar also chimed in, "Except earthquakes are not at the mercy of climate change. It's underground. It can’t." As reported by Mediate, Goldberg further clarified, "So all these folks who are saying, you know, it’s a sign from God — God doesn’t give you warning. Ok? You'd think he gave people at the Tower of Babble a warning? 'Oh, I’m about to jack y’all up?' No. God does stuff and then you figure, oh."

As the episode aired, netizens flocked to slam Hostin on social media, alleging that she propagated false information and encouraged divisive discourse. One user shared on X, "Is Sunny Hostin the dumbest person on television? Even Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar are calling this claim nonsense!" A second user commented, "I often find it difficult to believe that she was a federal judge." A third user wrote, "This woman is a Harvard graduate attorney??? The product of DEI -," while another went on to add, "They should have one of those warning labels before this show starts. Things said here are purely acting and in no way are factual." Another user mocked, "Wow, is there anything that climate change won't cause? Sunrises? Butterflies? Apoplexy? Itchy socks? The revival of disco? The color blue?"