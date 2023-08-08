Joy Behar Stuns ‘The View’ Fans With Her Real Age, Co-hosts Demand Secrets for Looking So ‘Damn Good'

In a surprising revelation that left fans astonished, Joy Behar, a longtime co-host of The View, disclosed her real age during a recent episode of the popular daytime talk show. As the panel engaged in a lively discussion about the increasing trend of divorces, Joy nonchalantly announced that she is, in fact, 80 years old. Seated alongside her fellow co-hosts – Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Sunny Hostin, and Alyssa Farah Griffin – the candid admission sparked a mix of laughter and admiration, per The U.S.Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Also Read: ‘The View’ Fans Left Fuming As Show Goes on Hiatus After Unexpected Schedule Change

The conversation revolved around the extended human life expectancy in modern times, suggesting that people may rethink their relationships upon realizing the potentially lengthy years ahead. Navarro playfully quipped, "It's now where an 80-year-old is vibrant, is full of life, is having the quality of life." Joy's fellow co-hosts chimed in with lighthearted banter, with Haines gesturing toward Joy while jokingly alluding to her age.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Arturo Holmes

Joy's confession prompted her to open up further, stating, "My age is all over the internet now so I don't give a damn anymore that I'm 80 freakin' years old." Her authenticity and humor resonated with her colleagues and the audience alike, drawing appreciation for her candid outlook on aging. Navarro humorously added that Joy was "young enough to run for president," playfully acknowledging her youthful spirit. Despite the lighthearted atmosphere, Joy expressed her own amazement at reaching this milestone, stating, "I can't get over it. Can you imagine being this old? I can't even imagine it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joy Behar (@joyvbehar)

Also Read: Ana Navarro Reunites With ‘The View’ Co-host Joy Behar in Hamptons: "Take Little Time to Enjoy the View"

Navarro continued to shower Joy with compliments, emphasizing her youthful appearance and attributing it to her continued presence on television. Joy's co-host Hostin playfully inquired about her secrets to maintaining her youthful looks. "Marry a younger man!" Navarro quipped, to which Joy responded with a grin. She then shared her beauty secret, advising, "The other trick is sunscreen... is the fountain of youth. Do not go in the sun, trust me on this one."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

Also Read: ‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out Conservatives Over Toxic Comments on Greta Gerwig’s ‘Barbie'

The camaraderie among the co-hosts praised Joy's fashion prowess by recalling a recent sighting of her confidently striding in Gucci high heels. Navarro exclaimed, "Joy, the reason people can't get over your age is cause you look damn good! You're a hot, silver fox!" The episode also touched on other subjects, including a spirited debate on political figures Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom. Viewers, however, noted the lively and sometimes chaotic energy among the hosts, as they passionately discussed various topics, at times talking over each other.

The View fans shocked after Joy Behar reveals real age as comedian’s co-hosts beg her for ‘secrets’ to looking so younghttps://t.co/OWCzJ3cIme — The US Sun (@TheSunUS) August 6, 2023

Social media buzzed with reactions, with fans sharing their opinions on the dynamic conversation. While some found the overlapping dialogue a bit overwhelming, others appreciated the vibrant and spirited exchanges. Notably absent from the episode was Whoopi Goldberg, another beloved host of The View, who typically takes Fridays off.

References:

https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/8778270/the-view-joy-behar-reveals-age-shares-secrets/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cvh3tZxgxrL/

More from Inquisitr

'The View' Hosts Roast Trump's 'Dumb' Statements About 'Free Speech'

‘The View’ Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin Gives an Exclusive Tour of Her Chic Apartment