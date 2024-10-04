'The View' Co-Host Sunny Hostin Claims Melania Trump 'Can't Tolerate' Donald and Wants to 'Take Him Out

The View co-host Sunny Hostin recently made some bold claims about how Melania Trump feels about her husband, former President Donald Trump. Hostin suggested that Melania not only dislikes Donald but may be actively working against him. The discussion began after the panel watched a video clip of Melania talking about reproductive rights. The former First Lady had said, "Individual freedom is a fundamental principle that I safeguard." Her statement piqued the interest of the hosts as it clashed with Donald's known stance on abortion. Hostin didn't hold back and opined, "I think she hates him, we can all agree on that, that's a given. I also think that she wants to take him out."

"She does not want to be the First Lady anymore," Hostin further claimed. The lawyer and TV personality went on to list reasons why she believes Melania is unhappy as Donald's wife. Binging up Melania's time in the White House, she argued, "She destroyed the rose garden. Who hates Christmas? Melania Trump hates Christmas. She doesn't want to decorate for Christmas, she doesn't want to sleep in the same room as him, she can't tolerate him," as per OK! Magazine. Hostin's co-hosts were quick to remind viewers that these were allegations and not facts. Whoopi Goldberg interjected with "Allegedly!" as Hostin continued.

Hostin asserted that Melania's recent comments about individual freedom might be more than just a personal statement. "I really think that this is her way of undercutting his bid for the presidency because then she doesn't have to deal with him anymore," she stressed. Not everyone on the panel agreed with Hostin's take. Joy Behar expressed her disagreement. "I totally disagree with that." Alyssa Farah Griffin, who used to work in the White House with Donald, also had a different take on things.

She argued that if Donald loses the next election, he might have to deal with some legal trouble. "If Donald Trump loses, he likely goes to jail," Griffin said. "We actually try the January 6th case, we actually try the documents case. I'm not convinced Melania Trump wants to see the father of her children in jail." Hostin interjected, "She doesn't even sleep with him! She doesn't talk to him!" Griffin, however, pointed out that they don't have insider knowledge of the Trumps' personal relationship.

Behar subsequently speculated that it could be another smart tactic by the Republican Party. "Sixty two percent of Americans oppose overthrowing Roe v. Wade, the Republican party knows this. I think they put her up to this. I think it's a big scam," Behar said. The hosts also discussed the potential financial motivations behind Melania's actions. Hostin said, "She needs the money because he's broke. So, she wants to make the money, now her memoir is all buzzy and now we're all talking about it, maybe now she's not as bad as she is," as per Daily Mail.