‘The View’ Co-host Joy Behar Concerned Over President Joe Biden’s Low Approval Rating: “That Is Not Good”

The View co-host Joy Behar appeared visibly concerned over President Joe Biden's latest overall approval rating of 39% during the Thursday session of the popular TV talk show. She said, "That is not good. They are very concerned, voters about his age, his stamina, and the investigation around his son’s business dealings. The other side has plenty, believe me. We know that already. But the thing that drives me crazy is that 58% say his policies have made economic conditions worse," as reported by Fox News.

"I understand that there are people who specifically feel that they are under the bell jar with the finances. But statistically, the economy has gotten better. There are more jobs than we’ve ever had. Inflation is down. I don’t know about gas prices, although I’m not sure he’s involved with that," Behar went on to add. "So, but they’re mad. The job numbers are very, very good. I mean, last month we had 187,000 jobs. A lot of jobs. And last week he delivered a huge plan to reduce prescription drug costs." The View co-hosts discussed in disbelief the Wall Street Journal survey released on Tuesday, which showcased Biden and Trump loggerheads in a hypothetical rematch.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by James Devaney

As per Fox News, Co-host Sunny Hostin speculated that high mortgage rates among the working class may be one of the reasons for the low approval ratings. She said, "The great American dream is homeownership. I think that’s been a way to level the playing field and close the wealth gap, especially between the African-American community and the White community. And now if you want to get a loan you've got to have to near-perfect credit and it's a 7% interest rate. That’s really high when people are struggling to eat, put food on their tables, and I don’t know what the Democrats do about messaging, but I’ve noticed that and so have a lot of my friends."

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Paul Morigi

Hostin continued, "Well I think because of the way the economy has been handled and inflation. I know Alyssa talks about inflation, inflation, inflation, and I fight with her but she's right about it. The inflation rate is not where it needs to be." Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin shared that many people from her generation have accepted they "won't own a home until they're in their 40s". "67% of Democrats said they wanted a different candidate than Biden. I’m a little bit stunned that the Democratic Party is not really waking up and listening to their constituency, whether it’s Vice President Harris, whether it’s Gretchen Whitmer or Gavin Newsom, this is an election where I just think that there’s a lot at stake," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc)

"I think it’s like 95% chance barring some major outside factor Donald Trump will be the GOP nominee and we have to ask ourselves, is that what our country wants? A potentially convicted felon. The flip side, which I pose to you guys, why the hell is he head-to-head, neck and neck with Joe Biden?" Griffin asked. Meanwhile, ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos also seemed surprised on Sunday by a 2024 election poll showcasing Trump and Biden tied at 46% in a hypothetical rematch, he called the poll numbers "kind of shocking."

