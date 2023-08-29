‘The View’ Co-host Ana Navarro Shares Emotional Tribute Wishing Late Mother on Her 'Heavenly Birthday'

The View's co-host Ana Navarro got emotional on her social media, reminiscing about her beloved mother while sending her "heavenly birthday" wishes. The Republican posted adorable throwbacks of her parents, especially her mom, who would've been in her early 80s had she been alive. She also admitted that life is no longer the same after her loss.

The 51-year-old took to her Instagram account, where she dedicated an emotional tribute to her deceased mom on her birth anniversary. The first video of the series of posts had her adorable mother, Violeta, cutting her gorgeous white and lavender color two-tiered birthday cake, smiling wide for the photographs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

Navarro also included a close-up of the beautiful cake and a heartwarming picture of her mom, dad, and their pet dog, per The US Sun. The political strategist captioned, "Happy heavenly birthday, mámá. It would have been your 83rd." She also admitted that her loss has changed their lives forever.

We’re sending our love and deepest condolences to @ananavarro and her family during this incredibly difficult time after the passing of her mother, Violeta Navarro. From your friends and family at @TheView, we are thinking of you. pic.twitter.com/43k41pQwR5 — The View (@TheView) December 15, 2021

The caption continued, "Things are so different without you. Hope wherever you are, you are pain-free and having cake. Tell my big brother, 'hello'." Navarro's brother also passed away in 2002. The touching tribute melted the fan's hearts. She previously shared a similar post to her mom, sending birthday wishes to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

In 2022, she was on a vacation with her husband, AI Cardenas, and father in Spain. While on holiday, she visited a historic village- which had a connection with her late mother. So, Navarro felt nostalgic, and alongside sharing the photos, she captioned, "We were driving between Costa Nova (sweetest little seaside town) to a place called Evora where there are ancient Roman ruins." She explained, "I knew my dad wanted to go - Al and I not so much."

She continued, "My mom had been a devotee of Our Lady of Fatima, and today would have been my mom's birthday." She added that she decided to go for her memory's sake. "Catholic guilt got to me, and at the last minute, I swerved, and we went."

.@ananavarro remembers her mother, Violeta Navarro, who passed away before Christmas: “I’m heartbroken.”



“We found a picture of her dressed as an angel, and so I took it as a sign that I have a guardian angel in heaven now.” https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/Xim5op29L2 — The View (@TheView) January 3, 2022

Navarro confessed that the beauty and the memories reminded her of her loss. She was also overwhelmed by the townspeople's mid-prayer. Violeta, her mother, tragically died in 2021 at the age of 81. The panelist broke the news of her mother's demise on X, formerly known as Twitter, on December 15, 2021.

She wrote, "RIP, Mamí (1940-2021) - I wish you'd been able to enjoy health and your family longer. As your youngest, I'm grateful for the 50 years of unconditional love and support you gave me." Navarro concluded, "Go in peace. We'll look after Dad. Hug my brother for me. I'll miss you always. Until we meet again," alongside her mother's picture from her youthful days.

RIP, Mamí (1940-2021)



I wish you’d been able to enjoy health & your family longer. As your youngest, I’m grateful for the 50 yrs of unconditional love and support you gave me. Go in peace. We’ll look after dad. Hug my brother for me.



I’ll miss u always. Until we meet again.💔 pic.twitter.com/p8zCB2DtIa — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) December 15, 2021

Apparently, this wasn't her first family loss. She previously shared the news of her brother's demise in a Facebook post on September 2020. In the video, she said, "Today is a sad day for me. It's one of the toughest days of the year. It's my brother's birthday. He died 18 years ago- he was a nice guy; fun, loving, simple, not complicated, no drama."

"He would have turned 57 today, and every year, I think it's going to get easier; every day, I think I'm going to miss him less, and it's the contrary. I miss him more," she spoke of her pain.

