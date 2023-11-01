‘The View’ Co-host Ana Navarro Defies Cops Twice While Partying Hard in Miami: “Take Me to Jail”

The View's co-host Ana Navarro recently defied law enforcement after hosting an extravagant party in her posh neighborhood. The political strategist disclosed that she hosted the epic party, at her Miami, Florida estate to honor Colombian musician Carlos Vives's thirty years in the music business. "I threw a dinner in Carlos' honor, and we had music, and it was in my backyard. What happens when you've got all these people who can sing? They all started singing, and we had loudspeakers; it was a full-fledged concert," Ana brought up the event during Friday's episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast.

"The cops came, and I offered the cop a cocktail. He declined. And then I said to him, 'Listen, I'm sorry. Take me to jail, but I'm not about to shut down a party with Carlos Vivas…and all these people," she detailed to the show's executive producer, Brian Teta.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

As per The US Sun, Navarro mentioned that her guests included Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan Jr., and many other famed personalities from the entertainment industry. "So, the party continues, and then a second cop showed up about an hour later, so then at some point, we moved the party into the house, and it went on for a while longer. The last people left around 2 [o'clock] in the morning," The TV personality added.

Navarro updated her followers on the events of the party during the weekend with pictures and videos. In one video, Ana was seen dancing with her guests as Carlos performed a song for the camera. She also uploaded a picture of herself mingling with Grammy Award winner Gloria during the celebration. Ana went all out for the event, even hiring Smokehouse Miami, a well-known restaurant, to provide an enormous array of food. In a different video, Ana is also seen offering a policeman a drink instead of complying with his request to cease the celebration.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Dia Dipasupil

In a lengthy Instagram post, she partially joked about the whole embarrassing incident saying, "So, I threw a little dinner party at our house for @carlosvives & @claudiaelena on Wed. But I’ve been too busy and tired to tell you about it til today. We had a great time. There was singing and dancing and Nicaraguan food by @smokehousemiamiand champagne to celebrate his 30 years of music. The whole thing turned into a concert in my backyard."

She continued, "That’s what happens when you invite 40 of the most fun people you know. Then the cops came to say neighbors were complaining. I told the nice police officer he could not possibly shut down a party with Carlos & @gloriaestefan & @willychirino & @emilioestefanjr & @lissettethesinger. Basically- Al & I felt like the only people there never nominated for Grammys. I offered the very nice cop a cocktail. He declined." She further wrote, "The party went on til 2 am. I took a 6:30 am flight to NYC the next morning. And then, taped @theviewabc’s Halloween palooza until 7 pm. I’ve recovered now, and am ready to go see Carlos in concert tonight in Miami."

She even requested fans to watch the concert, writing, "Do yourselves a favor, if you’re in the #305, buy, borrow, or steal a ticket and go. He’s so freaking talented and sweet. Ok. That’s all folks. Remember, we only live once. Too much sad and bad stuff can happen at a moment’s notice. My theory is: Never miss an opportunity to celebrate and have fun with people you love."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarrofl)

However, many of The View fans noticed that co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, 67, Joy Behar, 81, Sara Haines, 46, Sunny Hostin, 55, and Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34 were absent from the celebrations.

