‘The View’ Audience Supports Alyssa Farah Griffin After She Disses the Idea of Trophy Wife

On a recent episode of The View, the panel engaged in a heated discussion about the concept of trophy wives, with Alyssa Farah Griffin taking a strong stance against the idea of being a stay-at-home wife as she turned to the audience. While the debate sparked differing opinions, it shed light on the importance of financial independence for women. Alyssa, 34, made it clear that she strongly disagreed with the notion of being a trophy wife or a stay-at-home wife without any responsibilities. Sara Haines, 45, jokingly expressed her admiration for the idea, but Rachel Lindsay, 38, questioned whether that would be enough for her personally, per The US Sun.

Referring to a post by a user on Reddit, Rachel pointed out, "You can't put that on the table on the first date - clearly, what she was looking for was a daddy." Alyssa chimed in, "If you're a trophy wife and doing nothing all day she's going to be a trophy wife. A stay home mom - that's a full-time job, but staying home with no job, no kids - you'd better be super fit because that's all you're bringing to the table." She continued, "You're not helping contribute to the rent or the mortgage or anything." She turned to an audience member who made noise, laughed, and questioned if it was "shady."

"I'm a child of divorce, so this probably influences my opinion - women need to have their own money. That's what I don't like about this," she added. Sara, too, seemed supportive, acknowledging the significance of having independence from one's partner. The audience applauded their opinions to which Alyssa reacted saying, "Oh, good!"

The conversation took a light-hearted turn when the topic shifted to platonic friendships between the hosts and members of the opposite sex. Joy, who previously made a snarky remark about being "forced" off The View, shared a humorous exchange with executive producer Brian Teta.

Joy playfully claimed a "platonic relationship" with Brian, to which Sara agreed. The banter escalated when Joy jokingly told Sara to "shut up" and playfully declared Brian as hers. The moment was met with laughter from the audience and Brian himself, who was watching from offstage. The conversation then circled back to Tina Turner's recent passing, with Joy emotionally expressing how her death had affected her deeply. Joy said, "There's something about her. I've been on this show for 26 years right, with a small hiatus as we all know, forced, but when stars die and we've talked about a lot of them. I feel bad but for some reason, this death has gotten me. I don't know why, I feel like crying. I don't know what it is something about her that she just got to me, I could start crying right now." The episode of The View proved to be both entertaining and thought-provoking as the panel engaged in spirited conversations on various topics.

