The Truth Behind Marilyn Monroe’s Death Reveals Something Far More Chilling Than an Overdose

Marilyn Monroe’s controversial life, career, and untimely death raised many questions at the time. However, the blonde bombshell continues to remain a prolific figure, regarded as the top-billed star of the 1950s and often considered a central figure in the era’s sensual revolution.

While her personality, bold choices, and fashion statements continue to raise the bar even today, it was her controversial lifestyle and occasional stirrings around her personal life that became one of the biggest focal points of gossip about her.

Interestingly, it has been her mysterious death that still leaves behind unanswered questions, because it is yet to be believed to be a case of accidental overdose of barbiturate. A recent report by RadarOnline.com has now given a peek into what actually happened that fateful night, after which Monroe was found dead in her room.

While the popular account says her housekeeper, Eunice Murray, found her dead in bed on the morning of August 5, some believe Monroe was actually killed the night before by mobsters tied to gangster Sam Giancana.

Well, Marilyn Monroe’s infamous affair with John F Kennedy requires no introduction. As per the actress’s neighbor and fellow model Jeanne Carmen, she was merely days away from going public about her relationship with JFK when Sam Giancana decided to use all the information about the affair to blackmail the Kennedys.

What Happened On The Night Of Monroe’s Death?

The gang, according to neighbor Carmen’s son Brandon, told RadarOnline, had been closely paying attention to the relationship timeline of Monroe, JFK, and his brother Bobby. Brandon described it as organized crime, claiming Giancana’s men broke into Marilyn’s home and silenced her forever.

To explain a bit more, the night of August 4, 1962, Marilyn Monroe took some prescription pills to calm herself down following an argument with JFK’s brother Bobby. After he left, Sam Giancana ordered his mob to break into the diva’s Los Angeles home, and they killed her with an overdose of enema.

Brandon remarked, “Marilyn was killed by the mob on Sam Giancana’s orders. Two mob guys broke into her home that night, and they killed her with an enema. They had a chloral hydrate enema, and that’s what killed Marilyn Monroe. Marilyn didn’t kill herself. She was murdered to keep her quiet.”

Did U.S. Coroner Provide an Incorrect Autopsy Report for Marilyn Monroe?

The possibility of sabotage leading to the death of Marilyn Monroe raises the question of whether the previous autopsy report submitted by the coroner was incorrect or not.

Decades after ruling the Hollywood icon’s death as an overdose, the coroner Thomas Noguchi, who is now 98, claimed that the procedure of autopsy was never entirely done and properly conducted on Monroe. Moreover, he recalled being barred from further investigating why no pills were found in the actress’s stomach and intestine, even though her body had been found surrounded by bottles of potent sedatives.