“I Killed President John F. Kennedy”—Chicago Mobster Makes SHOCKING Claim, Says Declassifying Files Will Only Spread More Lies

A Chicago mobster has claimed to have killed President John F. Kennedy. The late personality, who served as the 35th president of the United States and fought to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all Americans, was tragically assassinated on November 22, 1963, while riding in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas. While the assassination has flared several conspiracy theories to date, nothing seemed confirmed.

Last month, President Donald Trump returned to the White House and ordered the release of thousands of classified governmental documents related to the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. While several people had mixed reactions to Trump’s unexpected move, in shocking news, the Chicago mobster named James Files has boldly confessed to murdering Kennedy.

As per The Times, the 83-year-old man claimed that he was the one who shot the bullet that killed Kennedy on November 2, 1963, from behind a fence in Dallas. Moreover, he also added that the second bullet that struck Kennedy was shot by his boss, Charles “Chuckle’ Nicoletti, who was hiding in the book depository, the same place where Lee Harvey Oswald is believed to have been at the time of the shooting. As per Files, there was a conspiracy between the mafia and the CIA to kill Kennedy.

Files also claimed that Donald Trump’s attempt to revisit his case after so many years will only bring ahead more ‘lies,” and the effort will go in vain. Furthermore, Files also claimed that he initially tried killing JF Kennedy in 1990, and he was eventually jailed for an attempt to murder. Still, his tales of trying to kill the late president have been dismissed over the years.

As per Files, Donald Trump’s administration won’t go any further than what has already been disclosed. He also blamed the CIA and told The Times that they lied to people and would never apologize for it. Meanwhile, the old man was reportedly a Vietnam War veteran who was thrown out of the military.

He then became the right-hand man to Chicago mafia chief Nicoletti, who was a hitman for mob boss Sam Giancana. Meanwhile, about 5 million government records at the National Archives were supposed to be reassessed by 2017, but about 3,600 of those records still have redactions and haven’t yet been fully released.

On January 23, Trump signed an executive order to declassify any remaining federal records about the assassinations of JFK, his brother Senator Robert F. Kennedy, and civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. As per HuffPost, Trump claimed, “Everything will be revealed.” This move could bring some attention and clarity to one of the most debated events in modern history that has been a mystery for the past six decades.

While the FBI has willingly agreed to Trump’s orders, some others have reportedly claimed this move to be a waste of time. Previously, other members of the Kennedy family advocated the release of the files, including former Rhode Island representative Patrick Kennedy. Stay tuned for further updates on this case.