The Truth About Whether Kamala Harris Dated Former SF Mayor Willie Brown While He Was Still Married

Kamala Harris, the first female Vice President of the United States, has had her share of critics and detractors. One topic that frequently resurfaces is her past relationship with former San Francisco Mayor, Willie Brown. The narrative often spun by opponents aims to cast doubt on her qualifications and accomplishments, but the truth is both straightforward and less scandalous than some might suggest. In the 1990s, while serving as the Speaker of the California State Assembly, Brown, who had been separated from his wife since 1982, began dating Harris, as reported by TIME.

Their relationship was not a secret and took place after Brown’s separation. A while ago, Brown even opened out that part of their lives, “Yes, we dated. It was more than 20 years ago…Sure, I dated Kamala Harris. So what?” He also supported Harris in her first race for San Francisco District Attorney, just as he has supported many other California politicians, including Nancy Pelosi, Dianne Feinstein, and Gavin Newsom.

Nevertheless, critics continue to question her rise in politics. A while ago, Fox News personality, Tomi Lahren, infamously suggested the same on social media. She penned, “Kamala did you fight for ideals or did you sleep your way to the top with Willie Brown.” However, she later apologized for the remark.

In early 2021, I worked at a PR firm led by former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown. The firm was a failure, but a remark Brown made about Kamala Harris during one of our calls stuck with me... 🧵 pic.twitter.com/zQYnswCmOt — Zach Henry (@zhenryaz) July 4, 2024

Brown seems to have taken a lighthearted approach to these presidential inquiries about his past with Harris. Known for his wit, he humorously quipped that if Harris ever becomes president, "She'll deport my ass." He later used a new variation. "She may send me back to Mineola. Sending me back to Texas would be a deportment!"

Despite the recurring focus on her past relationships, Harris’ credentials and career achievements speak for themselves. Before becoming Vice President, Harris served as the Attorney General of California from 2011 to 2017 and as a U.S. Senator from 2017 to 2021. She has been married to Doug Emhoff since 2014, who has two children from a previous marriage.

Harris, adorably known as "Momala" by her stepchildren, has often spoken about the significance of family in her life. She said, “Children need consistency. I didn’t want to insert myself into their lives as a temporary fixture because I didn’t want to disappoint them. There’s nothing worse than disappointing a child… Cole and Ella could not have been more welcoming. They are brilliant, talented, and funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults. I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in.”

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ted Soqui/Corbis

As per The Independent, public figures and supporters have defended Harris against personal attacks about her love life. Grammy-winning rapper, Cardi B, took to X to question, “What does Kamala Harris's husband or relationships have to do with her credentials? Do y’all hire people based on who they f***ing??”