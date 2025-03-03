The Tragic Reason Why Morgan Freeman Wore One Glove at Oscars 2025

Morgan Freeman, 87, marked his presence at the Oscars 2025 wearing a black suit with a beaded neckpiece. The Academy Award winner introduced the In Memoriam segment which honored the work of late actors, directors, producers, directors, and other artists.

Freeman’s elegant outfit was top-notch, but the glare quickly shifted to his glove in his left hand, making fans wonder why he was wearing a single glove for the big event. You’ll be surprised to know that his unconventional accessory isn’t a fashion choice. Freeman often wears a glove in his left hand because of a tragic reason.

While not up for an Oscar, actor Morgan Freeman was at the 97th Academy Awards on Sunday to pay tribute to two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman, who was found dead last week. Read more: https://t.co/xJzC2Vo2rA — fox8news (@fox8news) March 3, 2025

In 2008, he had a car accident which caused him serious nerve damage. As per the reports, he was driving near his home in Charleston, Mississippi, when his 1997 Nissan Maxima flipped over several times. The accident was so severe that he and his female companion had to be rescued by emergency workers. They were then airlifted over 90 miles to a hospital in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Shawshank Redemption fame underwent four hours of surgery, and he was left with permanent nerve damage. Since then, he often wears a compression glove to keep the blood flowing.

Two years ago, he attended the 95th Academy Awards alongside Margot Robbie, where he wore an elbow-length black glove. He has even worn a glove on-screen. Following his accident, fans can notice him wearing a glove in many roles, including the Paramount+ series Lioness.

A 2012 report by Esquire explained that “despite surgery to repair nerve damage, he was stuck with a useless left hand. It is stiffly gripped by a compression glove most of the time to ensure that blood doesn’t pool there.”

At the Oscars 2025, Freeman paid a heartfelt tribute to his friend and co-star Gene Hackman. The two stars worked together in Under Suspicion and Unforgiven, which earned Hackman his second Oscar.

Hackman, 95, his wife Betsy Arakawa, and their dog were found dead at the home in New Mexico in February. Opening the In Memoriam segment at the Oscars, Morgan Freeman emotionally said, “This week our community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman. He received two Oscars and more importantly he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world.”

He added, “I had the pleasure of working alongside Gene on two films, Unforgiven and Under Suspicion, and like everyone who ever shared a scene with him, I learned he was a generous performer and a man whose gifts elevated everyone’s work. He received two Oscars, but more importantly, he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world.”

“Gene always said, ‘I don’t think about legacy. I just hope people remember me as someone who tried to do good work.’ So, I think I speak for us all when I say: Gene, you’ll be remembered for that and so much more. Rest in peace, my friend,” he concluded.