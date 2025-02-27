BREAKING: Oscar-winning Actor Gene Hackman, Wife Betsy Arakawa, and Their Dog Found Dead in New Mexico Home

Hollywood legend Gene Hackman has died at 95. The Oscar winner was found dead in his New Mexico home, alongside his wife Betsy Arakawa, who was 63. The news has sent a shockwave through Tinseltown. The circumstances surrounding their passing also raised some speculations. However, the Santa Fe County sheriff confirmed that no foul play had been suspected.

The legendary actor Hackman resided with his wife Betsy, who was a classical pianist, in their home in the Santa Fe Summit community northeast of the city. The county sheriff, Adan Mendoza, confirmed to The Santa Fe New Mexican that the couple passed away just after midnight on Thursday, February 27. Their pet dog was also found dead in their New Mexico home. Mendoza didn’t reveal the cause of their death but confirmed that there was no foul play suspected upon immediate inspection.

According to reports, it is unclear whether the sheriff’s deputies were at Hackman’s home for a routine welfare check or if they were responding to a report of their demise.

Gene Hackman, dubbed as “one of Hollywood’s greatest tough guys,” retired from acting back in 2004. According to his heart doctor’s advice, he chose to live a quiet life in Santa Fe with his second wife, Betsy. Following his farewell from Hollywood, Hackman has rarely been seen in the public eye. He has also barely given any interviews. His last rare public appearance occurred in 2022 when he attended a comedy night in Santa Fe. In April last year, the 94-year-old Hackman was pictured with his wife in and around the New Mexican county.

Gene was one of the greatest actors of his, or anyone's generation. He was a powerhouse, as adept at comedy as he was drama. Today is a very sad day, we've lost a legend. Gene was a giant of cinema.

Gene Hackman first gained widespread fame after starring in Bonnie & Clyde in 1967. For his phenomenal screen presence as Buck Barrow, the actor earned an Academy Award nomination. A few years later, he finally won his first Oscar for his role as Jimmy “Popeye” Doyle in The French Connection, a 1971 film. From there, it was a smooth journey for Hackman, who went on to star in box-office hits like The Poseidon Adventure (1972), Scarecrow (1973) with Al Pacino, Superman (1978) with Christopher Reeve and Marlon Brando, and many more.

In his personal life, before breaking into Hollywood, Gene got married to Faye Maltese, who remained his first wife from 1956 to 1986. According to an article by People, they had three children together: Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie. In the 80s, he moved to Santa Fe, and 5 years after his split with Faye, Hackman tied the knot to his second wife, Betsy. The couple had been living in New Mexico ever since. During his time here, he focused on writing in the late years, working with his fellow Santa Fean Daniel Lenihan, according to The Santa Fe New Mexican.