The Surprising Reason Why Brad Pitt’s Current GF Wants to 'Face-Off' With Ex Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt's current girlfriend is reportedly preparing to face Angelina Jolie in an attempt to mediate their strained relationship and get them to stop fighting. Sources have revealed that Ines de Ramon believes that both sides should move on. A source close to the matter informed In Touch, "Ines is sick and tired of hearing Brad complain about Angie. Even though they're officially divorced, Brad is still entangled with Angie, and Ines is saying something needs to change if he wants to hold on to her."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

As per the outlet, Ramon wants 'them to be able to start their own life together and doesn’t feel they can do that until this war is settled.' The insider further spilled, "That's why she’s now pushing for a meeting with Angelina so that she can talk to her woman-to-woman and ask her what it would take to let this go." According to the source, Ramon wanted to hear another perspective, and "she’s prepared to hear Angelina out and do her best to convince Brad to give her what she wants to end this war."

Additionally, the source went on to say, "Brad is very much in love with Ines, he wants to make her happy and she’s prepared to use that to help push this settlement along. She also wants to make sure Angelina knows that her kids are in good hands with her, that she’s got no motives other than to see everyone get along and be happy."

With the grounds of irreconcilable differences and a desire for child custody, Jolie initiated the divorce proceedings in September 2016. Pitt was granted shared custody of their children in May 2021, and the pair was officially proclaimed single in April 2019 — though their divorce has not yet been completed. Nevertheless, the ruling was reversed after Jolie's appeal and the disqualification of the judge involved in the matter. The fact that Jolie's attorney is pleading with Pitt to 'end the fighting' in court suggests that Jolie supports Ramon's view.

Paul Murphy, Jolie's attorney, also informed Page Six last month, "[Pitt] has control of all the properties the couple shared as well as control of the business, but still he demands more, and is suing Angelina for $67 million plus punitive damages. In doing so, Pitt placed squarely at issue why he tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse. Those actions are central to these proceedings. We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts."

According to the lawyer, Jolie is pleading with Pitt to 'end the fighting' so that their family may begin to heal. Murphy stated, "While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."