‘The Rolling Stones’ Frontman Mick Jagger Feels He’s “Much More Androgynous” Than Harry Styles

It appears that Mick Jagger has had enough of being compared to Harry Styles.

In an interview with The Times U.K. back in May 2022, The Rolling Stones frontman was questioned about the Harry's House singer for the hundredth time, and his response was less than favorable. “I like Harry — we have an easy relationship. I mean, I used to wear a lot more eye makeup than him. Come on, I was much more androgynous,” Jagger said, per Deadline.

“And he doesn’t have a voice like mine or move on stage like me; he just has a superficial resemblance to my younger self, which is fine. He can’t help that.”

Fans and members of the fashion elite have hailed Harry for his androgynous appearance. Harry claims that he is unconcerned by social gender conventions and feels at ease dressing whatever makes him happy rather than what is considered appropriate for his gender. Throughout the 1970s, Jagger served as the sartorial icon of Rock 'n' Roll. His androgynous and distinct style, which blurred gender lines and laid the stage for a fluid fashion movement that is still in play today, became a touchstone for the decade's Rock aesthetic.

Styles has long cited Jagger as one of his main influences, once referring to The Rolling Stones frontman as “the coolest man on the planet,” per Rolling Stone. Along with drawing inspiration from the rock star, Styles has long been compared to Jagger due to their similar appearances and their propensity for defying gender norms. In a Saturday Night Live skit, Styles played Celebrity Family Feud while channeling a 1970s Jagger in a cream-colored suit and blonde wig. Additionally, he emulated Jagger's fashion in the music video for his single, As It Was, wearing a red sequined jumpsuit, per Harper's Bazaar.

Ever since the One Direction era, Jagger has been accepting yet dismissive of Styles; in a 2015 interview, Jagger stated of Styles, “He’s got it going on. I know him, he comes to see me in lots of shows. And yeah, I can see the influence. But I don’t say anything to him, I just tell him he looks nice. I like him. He’s very decent.”

After collaborating with Styles on his self-titled solo album in 2016, producer Jeff Bhasker noted that Styles and Jagger have some traits in common. Bhasker said, per Showbiz in 2017, “I want to squash all these comparisons between Mick Jagger and Harry, but he really does have that energy where he’s, like, the coolest guy in the room. After working with Mick, there’s a similarity there. There’s only one Mick Jagger and there’s only one Harry Styles, but they both have that kind of charisma. It’s like what life should be – be cool, man. Love one another.”

