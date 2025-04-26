The Richest Royal Family Member Revealed — Their Jaw-Dropping Fortune Will Leave You Speechless

How much actual net worth does each member of the Royal family own? We all know they are known to enjoy a life of luxury. Who is wealthier, Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton? What about Prince Harry or Prince William?

In addition, the new generation of Royals earns an incredible amount of money. Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet are all worth more than we will ever see in our lifetimes, even though they are far too young to work or even tie their shoelaces.

This is a wealth ranking of all the royal family’s significant members.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis – £400k

The three children of Prince William and Kate Middleton—Prince George, age 11, Princess Charlotte, age 9, and Prince Louis, age 7—are already on the royal wealth radar despite their age.

How did they amass this enormous wealth? As one might anticipate, gifts, inheritances, and trust funds are the only sources of the preteens’ riches. It’s interesting to note that some analysts predict Princess Charlotte will outearn her brothers when she grows up.

The “Kate Middleton effect” is the cause of this. In essence, her mother is so fashionable that everything she wears sells out right away, and it’s likely that Princess Charlotte will have a similar impact in the future.

Ahead of King Charles III & Queen Camilla’s £100M coronation.. How the Royal Family hides it’s wealth. “The Guardian has posed these questions to Buckingham Palace. The responses boil down to “ask someone else”, “work it out for yourself”, or simply “you have no right to know”. pic.twitter.com/jfJH05iqM4 — Alexis is sowing discord in the West (@ArchewellBaby) April 5, 2023

Queen Camilla – £3.9m

Camilla’s net worth is lower than that of her other Royal counterparts, even though she is the Queen of England. A £500k inheritance from one of her grandparents and an £850k country home she acquired following her divorce from her first husband, Andrew Parker-Bowles, are the sources of her riches.

Prince Andrew – £3.9m

Prince Andrew still has substantial wealth even though he is reportedly £12 million poorer after paying Virginia Giuffre an undisclosed settlement in a civil sexual assault action.

The Duke of York, who is purportedly under pressure from King Charles to expel him from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, has recently fallen on difficult times despite his enormous wealth. He makes money via a variety of real estate transactions and his Navy pension.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet – £3.9m to £7.9m

Kate’s parents are millionaires because of their business, Party Pieces, and her wardrobe alone is reportedly worth £760k. Kate’s sister Pippa married millionaire James Matthews, making her five times richer than she is.

Is Meghan Markle desperate to get her hands on Prince Harry’s incoming inheritance? Wait till Meghan finds out Prince William is in charge of The Duchy of Cornwall which contains assets up to £1.9B Prince William receives all the net (post-tax) profits from the estate, which… pic.twitter.com/mR8sKK8OWX — MeghansMole©️ (@MeghansMole) July 23, 2024

Harry and Meghan – £47m

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are among the wealthiest members of the Royal family, even though they resigned as senior royals in 2020. Harry got a trust fund of £7.9 million from the Queen Mother on his 40th birthday and the £10 million he inherited from Princess Diana.

Then there are the earnings from his contentious, candid book, Spare. As part of the couple’s £80 million deal with the streaming service, Meghan’s Netflix series, With Love, was just renewed for a second season. Because of her work on Suits and her lifestyle blog, The Tig, Meghan was projected to be worth £3.9 million before her marriage to Harry.

Prince William – £80m

The heir to the throne, like Harry, has profited from the Queen Mother and Princess Diana’s bequests, but his main possession is the Duchy of Cornwall. William received £23 million in private income from the duchy between April 2023 and March 2024.

Prince Charles recently sat in his diamond encrusted Crown on his Gold Plated Throne & talked about the cost of living crisis Now it’s revealed The Monarch & King Charles will receive a 53% (equivalent to £45 million) increase – of course funded by you the Tax Payer pic.twitter.com/xQfGVgZaSk — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) September 2, 2024

King Charles – £610 million to £1.8 billion

Charles received the Queen’s estate in 2022 without being required to pay inheritance tax. The King is worth £1.8 billion, according to a thorough investigation from The Guardian. His wealth consists of £330 million in private properties, including Sandringham and Balmoral; £2.3 million from the sale of horses at auction; a collection of art worth £24 million; £533 million in jewels; and, surprisingly, a collection of stamps worth £100 million. The £20 million he receives annually from the Duchy of Lancaster is on top of this.

Nonetheless, a representative for the King described these statistics as “a highly creative mix of speculation, assumption, and inaccuracy.” The King’s net worth is £610 million, according to the Sunday Times rich list.