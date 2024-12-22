These Royal Family Members Were Spotted With Diddy, Took Pictures With Him

The Royal Family has seen its fair share of scandals and controversies, making headlines at times due to their seriousness. Ranging from infidelity and separations to finance-related accusations, members of the family have been outed by the media on multiple occasions.

They have also been alleged to have ties to individuals accused/proven of human trafficking and violations. While Prince Andrew is probably the most notable one accused of it owing to his association with Jeffrey Epstein, two more members seem to have spent time with Sean “Diddy” Combs, who has been charged with similar crimes. They were also photographed with the disgraced rap mogul.

Images of Princes William and Harry with Diddy have raised eyebrows, especially after Prince Harry was name-dropped in a $30 million lawsuit filed against Diddy by producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones in early 2024. Please note that Harry’s name was only mentioned in the lawsuit to signify the range of high-profile associates and connections that Diddy had access to. No allegations were made against him.

The photographs were taken in 2007 and had Kanye West standing alongside Diddy and the Royal Family members. They were a part of a stellar lineup that performed at the Concert for Diana at the Wembley Stadium. William and Harry put it together to celebrate their mother, the late Princess Diana. This is where the Princes crossed paths with Diddy, leading to the photographs being taken.

While it looks like that was the extent of the nature of their relationship with Diddy, that wasn’t all, according to him. During a 2011 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Diddy revealed that he had invited the Royal Family members to “come hang out” with him.

When host Norton said that he had read that Diddy wanted to “get Prince William and Prince Harry to a Diddy party,” the Bad Boy Records founder replied with a “not anymore,” assuring that “they” were “off the list.”

But the artist added that he had invited the brothers to spend time with him when “they were young bucks” who got “into a lot of trouble.”

The host would go on to show images of Diddy and William from the 2007 concert. The two were photographed doing a “cool handshake.” The next image featured Kanye West and Prince Harry with him.

Diddy also spoke about wanting to have tea with the former Queen of England, the late Elizabeth II. He would further talk about how the English culture inspired him to get a butler after Norton joked about it being a probable topic of discussion should Diddy ever have tea with the erstwhile head of the Royal Family.