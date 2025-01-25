Kate Middleton became a part of the Royal Family in 2011 after tying the knot to Prince William in what many called a fairy-tale ceremony. However, it has been revealed that her connection to the Royals dates back to her college days, long before she had even met her then-future husband.

Kate Middleton, while studying at Marlborough College in England, joined the DofE (Duke of Edinburgh Award scheme) program, and had connections to the late Prince Philip through it.

A few years later, in 2016, while featuring in a documentary commemorating DofE’s 60th anniversary, the Princess of Wales recalled those days, saying, “I can remember trying to cook bacon in the soaking wet. Everything was just sopping and I was trying and trying to cook bacon. I remember saying you know what, I think we’re just going to have plain sandwiches. Bread, basic bread and butter!”.

Little did she know then that the man behind the program would one day become her grandfather-in-law.

After her marriage, Kate forged a warm bond with the late Prince Philip. Insiders often claimed that the two had a similar sense of humor, which brought them close. Their mutual devotion to their respective duties further solidified their relationship.

“It is known that Prince Philip adores her,” said Ingrid Seward, a Royal expert who was fortunate to meet Prince Philip a few times. Author Gyles Brandreth revealed more about their bond in his book Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait in which he highlighted the late prince’s compliment and advice for Middleton.

Brandreth wrote that when Kate came along as a “potential bride” for Prince William, the Duke of Edinburgh was truly happy, and told the author that he was “relieved to find her such a level-headed girl.”

The author also disclosed the valuable advice Kate received from her late grandfather-in-law. Before passing away in 2021, the Duke of Edinburgh told the Princess, “‘If you believe the attention is for you personally you’re going to end up in trouble. The attention is for your role, what you do, what you’re supporting.”

Prince Philip warned her about not attracting the limelight as an individual but rather representing the royal family, saying, “You are not a celebrity…Don’t look at the camera, look at who you’re talking to.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

Following Prince Philip’s death, Prince William also talked about Kate’s bond with him. He was just grateful that his grandfather and his wife got to know each other greatly. He was also thankful “for the kindness he showed her.”

Notably, the DofE program, which Kate Middleton completed during college, was founded by the Duke of Edinburgh in 1956. After his demise, his youngest son, Prince Edward, who was named the new Duke, subsequently took charge of the awards scheme.

Edward, along with his wife Sophie, continues to carry out his father’s work – handing out honors to young people and helping them develop skills through the global program.