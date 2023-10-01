Kim Kardashian and Blac Chyna's relationship developed over time. Chyna was Kim Kardashian's pal before Rob Kardashian, as longtime viewers of KUWTK can recall. The friendship between Kim and Blac stems back to 2013, way before Kim's marriage to Kanye and Blac's rocky engagement with Rob. The two women were often seen on each other's social media feeds, at the gym, and having their eyebrows threaded. However, after a failed marriage and the cancellation of her spinoff series, Chyna's relationship with the Kardashians deteriorated.

In January 2016, rumors began to circulate that Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian were a thing, and by the end of the year, the two were officially parents to their daughter, Dream. Things went swiftly for the couple, who split up and got back together many times in 2016 and 2017 (until eventually calling it quits in the summer of 2017). The relationship between the two was infamously tense, as per People, with accusations of physical and emotional abuse flying back and forth and lawsuits being filed by both parties. Chyna sued members of the famous Kardashian family for slander, and the couple filed separate custody proceedings against one other.

Before their devastating 2017 breakup, Rob and Chyna were the stars of their own reality TV spinoff titled Rob & Chyna. Shortly after their breakup, the program was canceled, prompting Chyna to file a suit. After being delayed for almost half a decade due to Chyna's lawsuit, the trial began in early April. As per the BBC, Blac Chyna, whose actual name is Angela White, claimed that the stars of Keeping Up With The Kardashians used improper means to get Rob & Chyna terminated from the E! network. According to Chyna, her relationship with E! was ruined when the Kardashians allegedly spread rumors about an incident of abuse to the network's higher-ups.

The Kardashians repeatedly denied any involvement in the matter that led to the discontinuation of Rob & Chyna. The lawyer for the Kardashian and Jenner families, Michael G. Rhodes, said in his opening statement that Chyna was jealous of the family because of their success, as per People. The lawyer stated, "She wanted to be one of them…She wanted that name. The evidence is going to show you that Miss White would say or do anything to be part of this family."

Chyna's case against Kim, Khloe, Kris, and Kylie was settled on May 2, 2022. The judge ruled against Chyna and dismissed her slander lawsuit against the family. Chyna and Rob settled their legal dispute amicably on June 20, 2022. It's also worth noting that Chyna's lawsuit against them occurred around the time Kourtney was preparing for her wedding to Blink-182 musician Travis Barker, as was revealed in the November 10, 2022, episode of the famous family's Hulu reality program. Kourtney revealed that her family had missed her wedding dress fitting in the episode and said, "I sent photos to my sisters and my mom, and they were all like, 'We wish we could be there; Blac Chyna's ruining it all.'"

In March, almost a year after the defamation case, Chyna decided to speak up about her controversial connection with Kim Kardashian. She tried to show her support for Kim, as reported by People, with an unexpected outfit. During a recording for the Why the Game Chose Me podcast, Chyna wore a t-shirt from the 'Ciao, Kim' collection by Kim and Dolce & Gabbana. The black-and-white portrait of the Kardashians star devouring a forkful of spaghetti is featured on the shirt, which is sold exclusively on the label's website for $195. Chyna jumped right into her thoughts, claiming that she 'wanted to support Kim' and that she 'respects' the celebrity's partnership with the label.

