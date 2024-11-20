The Real Story Behind Princess Diana's Iconic Haircut, Told By The Man Who Chopped It: "I First Tried..."

After Prince Charles admitted to adultery in his 1994 documentary interview, Princess Diana symbolically asserted her independence. She declared her liberation by cutting her hair short and donning the famous 'revenge dress'. According to Vogue, in his 2016 book Hair by Sam McKnight, iconic hairstylist Sam McKnight who was responsible for her stunning hair transformation recalled, Diana asked him, "What would you do to my hair if you could do anything you wanted?" To which McKnight, who could tell that she was ready for a change, answered, "I’d just cut it all off and start again."

princess diana with her hair stylist sam mcknight and makeup artist mary greenwell for british vogue, 1991 pic.twitter.com/HA9KlJoMDZ — e🐅 (@divineysl) August 31, 2022

As per People, the Princess of Wales was first introduced to McKnight in 1990 when photographer Patrick Demarchelier was requested to shoot her for British Vogue. The cosmetics crew initially was unaware of this. “Mary Greenwell and I were told it was someone important, but we had no idea who,” the hairstylist described in his book. “We guessed it might be Margaret Thatcher, and then in walked Diana.” He added that the fashion shoot was a success and the princess was impressed, “I made her hair look short in the tiara for the shoot and she decided she liked it,” he said.

HRH Princess of Wales photographed in London for 'Vogue' magazine by Patrick Demarchelier; hair styled by Sam McKnight who tucked her longer hair under the Lover's Knot Tiara! After the photographs he became her personal hair stylist & created the new look Diana from 1990 - 1997! pic.twitter.com/NemAWqXCY3 — Diana Speaks (@Diana6197Davis) April 8, 2021

McKnight cut Diana's hair then and there upon her request. After this, he became a regular stylist for the Princess of Wales and recalled meeting her every week in London.“ I would go in the morning to do her hair, and then sometimes go back in the evening if she had a function," he wrote. McKnight further disclosed in his book that they would watch the British show Brookside together while he groomed her hair. He also styled Prince William and Prince Harry sometimes, the hairstylist particularly recalled William's ecstatic moment when he first applied gel to his hair.

diana & her hairdresser, sam mcknight pic.twitter.com/2uqgHYv0xY — best of diana (@dianaofhearts) February 14, 2021

According to McKnight, despite Diana's occasional apprehension, she was willing to try new appearances. He described an amazing fashion moment when Lord Snowdon got the brilliant notion to take pictures of her in a wet hairstyle. The media outlets were blown away by her sleek look when they recreated it for the 14th Council of Fashion Designers Awards in New York. “I loved Diana looking more spontaneous,” he wrote. “She even looked great coming out of the gym with freshly showered hair."

30 January 1995: Princess Diana at the 14th Annual Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards Lincoln Center, NY pic.twitter.com/j04NXX0umi — ALL PRINCESS DIANA (@princessdibooks) January 30, 2016

"I first tried slicking her hair back in a private shoot and she looked incredibly chic," he continued. “Even though she was a bit nervous, she was still open to new ideas regarding her look. So for the Council of Fashion Designers Awards in New York, we decided she would try it out in public — the flowing day the front pages spoke volumes.” One significant factor in Diana's move into single life following her split from Charles was McKnight's hair makeover.

He was deeply moved when he realized he had helped prepare her for what came next. He saw it as a poignant illustration of how a haircut can help start a new chapter in life."It hit home because it shows the power of hair for not just a celebrity or a royal but for anyone. Hair is so powerful."