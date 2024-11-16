Princess Diana’s Hairdresser Reveals The Secret Product That Kept Her Hair Shiny: "When You Have..."

Princess Diana's hair was one of the most discussed parts of her physical appearance. Her blonde, shiny locks stood out as thousands of girls looked up to her for fashion and style inspiration. But the gorgeous look didn't come easy. It required a lot of hard work by her hairstylist, Daniel Galvin, and a magical product that kept those manes in check.

Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 - 1997) visits Luxor in Egypt, 14th May 1992. Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jayne Fincher

Galvin told Hello! Magazine in 2019 that he used to use the original 'Love Your Highlights Clear Gloss'. The formula has been designed as a product to be used between shampoo and conditioner to restore dull and dry hair to a glossy shine. He further explained, "I looked after Diana for 10 years and always wanted to enhance her natural beauty through her hair color."

"I customized Diana's blonde to suit her and the highlights were placed in such a way, which gave her a natural, sunkissed look," the hairdresser added. Galvin also noted that Diana's glossy hairdo enhanced her natural features and allowed her eyes to "sparkle." He insisted that when you have the right hair color, "the first thing people should notice is [your] eyes."

In her lifetime, she was known for her signature short feathered hairdo which sort of became her identity. Then came her post-divorce look which was more modern. So how did the transition come about? Well, Her personal hairstylist for seven years, Sam McKnight recalled the impact of Diana's iconic 80s frou-frou haircut that defined her for a long time and people still associate her with that.

But a slight change in her look created a buzz in the media. "Big changes created too much press attention – even if you changed her parting to the side, it would hit the press," recalled McKnight. Diana was aware of the public's obsession with her hairstyle so she never took a chance because she "didn't want to distract [people] from the charity work she was doing."

So it took him "two years" to convince Diana to change her old-fashioned feathered hairstyle to a more chic, modern cut. "I had to persuade her she didn't really need them." So she trusted Mcknight and gave it a shot. She eventually ditched the style and it became symbolic of her new phase in life- which was her separation from her ex-husband Prince Charles and the royal family.

Following the new look, she frequently visited Daniel Galvin's London salon to "get her color softened and make the highlights creamier." The well-defined manes gave her an instant confidence boost, and Diana even credited McKnight for giving her a new, powerful look that helped her take on the world. The hairstylist recounted, "It wasn't only her look that blossomed in the post-divorce period. She did, too," per Vogue.

However, being her hairstylist wasn't a glamorous job, as others might assume. Due to her humanitarian pursuits, McKnight accompanied her to uncomfortable lands, refugee camps, and even hospitals. Though he described those trips as "quite harrowing," he marveled at Diana's easy and calm demeanor, per TODAY.