Kylie Jenner's decision to keep her new boyfriend, Timothee Chalamet, away from Selena Gomez has sparked drama at the Golden Globes, revealing a side of the reality star described as "heavily protective" by insiders, as per Mirror. The couple, appearing loved up at the awards show, faced tension when Gomez's alleged encounter with Jenner became the talk of the town.

Image Source: (L) & (R) Getty Images| Photo by Christopher Polk

Fans speculated that Gomez whispered to Taylor Swift about Jenner denying her a picture with Chalamet. Keleigh Teller, seemingly perplexed, asked if it was about Chalamet, and Gomez nodded. However, a lip-reading expert later clarified that Gomez was discussing her boyfriend Benny Blanco, not Jenner. Despite the rumors, sources have affirmed that Jenner doesn't feel threatened by Gomez but is intensely protective of her relationship with Chalamet, suspecting that other women might want to disrupt their connection.

According to an insider who spoke to the Daily Mail, Jenner loves Chalamet deeply and is determined not to let him go. The source emphasized that Jenner perceives potential threats to their relationship, explaining, "She knows that women would love to break up what they have." Gomez, wanting to congratulate Chalamet on his nominations and express admiration for his recent film, denied any ill intentions in her approach. The actress has attempted to quell the speculation surrounding the incident, asserting on social media, "Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone's business." Chalamet also downplayed any feud rumors, affirming that Jenner and Gomez are "cool" and confirming that Kylie hadn't ignored his previous co-star.

Selena Gomez asked to take a picture with Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner said,

"No". This is what people that attended the Golden Globes are reporting and in a different video you can hear them say “TIMOTHEE?!” #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hXUG80sIgs — Shanna 🫶🏻💖 (@SunnyizFunny) January 8, 2024

The feud may have roots in an incident when Kylie found herself compelled to address a TikTok video accusing her of mocking Selena's eyebrows. This occurred after Selena posted an Instagram story promoting a new eyebrow product from her beauty line. In response, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul vehemently denied any intention of shading Gomez and actively dispelled any rumors regarding a feud between herself and the actress-singer.

📲 | Selena Gomez on what she told Taylor Swift at the #GoldenGlobes in response to @enews post suggesting it was about Timothée and Kylie



“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up. Not that that's anyone business.” pic.twitter.com/Jvlzb8pxLW — Taylor Swift News 🩵 (@TSwiftNZ) January 10, 2024

The insider further clarified that Gomez's intention was merely to congratulate Chalamet. It was for his nominations and express her pride in his achievements. The actress has witnessed Chalamet's rise closely. They starred together in the 2020 film, A Rainy Day in New York. Despite rumors and speculations, Chalamet and Jenner's relationship remains strong.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift WERE gossiping about Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet - as actress says she feared 'upsetting' couple by asking for photo - lip reader claims pic.twitter.com/NpbtsCcXzw — KASİDE (@zakkumec) January 9, 2024

The couple displayed affectionate gestures at the Golden Globes, with onlookers describing their behavior as reminiscent of "puppy dog love, like high school." In the aftermath, Selena took to social media, sharing photos of those who did take pictures with her at the Golden Globes. The images included her Only Murders in the Building co-star Meryl Streep, boyfriend Benny Blanco, and friend Florence Pugh. In conclusion, the drama at the Golden Globes surrounding Jenner, Chalamet, and Gomez appears to be more about protective instincts than any real feud.

