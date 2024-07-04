The One Reason Why Kylie Jenner Won't Ever Bring Up Timothée Chalamet on 'The Kardashians'

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have been dating for over a year now. But fans of The Kardashians haven't heard a peep about their relationship on the show. It turns out Jenner has a very specific reason for keeping Chalamet off the reality series. A source close to Jenner revealed some insights to People, saying, "Kylie is protective of the relationship." Hence, it seems that the makeup mogul is deliberately avoiding any mention of Chalamet on camera.

This is quite different from how Jenner has handled past relationships on TV. Her ex-boyfriend Tyga appeared multiple times on the show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Even Travis Scott, the father of her two children, was discussed openly on the show despite never appearing on screen. But it seems Jenner wants to keep things more private this time around. The source explained that Jenner and Chalamet are still going strong, despite their busy schedules: "Things are great with Timothee. Kylie is happy. They are both busy, but making time to see each other." In particular, the couple makes time to see each other on weekends when possible.

Chalamet has been filming a Bob Dylan biopic in New Jersey since May. Meanwhile, Jenner is based in Los Angeles with her kids. But they've found ways to make the long-distance work. "He's been working in N.Y.C. She's visited him and he's also been back to L.A. some weekends," the insider shared. "They're making it work." Despite keeping things under wraps, Jenner is clearly smitten. The source noted, "Kylie is protective of the relationship, but whenever she talks about him, she has a huge smile." They added that Jenner 'really likes so many things about him.'

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner today in LA. pic.twitter.com/I8EA53K4u0 — musetta-timothée-chalamet-daily (@Musetta_May) June 29, 2024

The couple was recently spotted together in Los Angeles for the first time in months. They kept a low profile, wearing face masks as they arrived at a movie theater. It was their first public outing since attending the Golden Globes together in January. At the awards show, Jenner and Timothee weren't shy about showing affection. They cuddled up and shared kisses throughout the night. A source told Us Weekly they 'couldn't keep their hands off each other' and have 'amazing chemistry.' Some fans speculated the relationship might be over when the pair wasn't seen together for several months. But insiders insisted they were still dating and just keeping things private.

"Timothee didn't like all the attention he got with Kylie during the Golden Globes and their kiss took away from the reason he was there," a source told The Daily Mail in March. They explained he wants to protect his career and relationship by staying out of the spotlight. The Kardashians is currently in its fifth season on Hulu. While other family members discuss their love lives openly, Jenner has yet to even mention Chalamet's name on camera.