The Most Notable MAGA Fashion Fails at Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore’s Mar-a-Lago Wedding

When it’s a MAGA wedding, it’s expected to be grand and unforgettable. After all, it’s a highly publicized event and a direct nod to President Donald Trump and the administration’s reputation. However, the recent wedding over the weekend was one of the first MAGA weddings and was expected to make a mark.

On Sunday, Dan Scavino, one of Donald Trump’s most trusted aides and the White House’s deputy chief of staff, married Erin Elmore, the State Department’s director of Art in Embassies, at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

According to The Daily Beast, this wedding at his Palm Beach house marked his second MAGA wedding weekend in a row, following adviser Alex Bruesewitz’s nuptials at Trump National Doral Miami the day before.

Erin Elmore, the director of Art in Embassies at the U.S. Department of State, arrives for her wedding to White House deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino pic.twitter.com/NMcugI1VQ3 — Stall (@Stallupdate) February 1, 2026

As per Town & Country, Donald Trump earned more than $15 million from the club in 2014, $25 million during his first year in office, and just over $21 million in later years. Trump has claimed several times that he loves the Mar-a-Lago property more than the White House.

In 2019, he and Melania Trump officially changed their primary residence from New York to Palm Beach. This wedding added to the list of events the President has hosted, including spending more than 130 days at Mar-a-Lago, hosting world leaders like Japan’s Shinzo Abe and China’s Xi Jinping, and making key policy decisions from the estate.

Consequently, Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore’s wedding saw several members of the MAGA orbit who were expected to make a gala appearance at the high-profile event. Still, their outfits ended up falling flat.

To begin with, Secretary of Education Linda McMahon once again wore the same knit cardigan she had worn just days earlier, proving that loyalty sometimes extends to questionable wardrobe staples.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth attended the MAGA wedding with his wife, Jennifer Rauchet. He opted for a loud belt buckle but skipped a tie, and even his blue coat was ill-fitted, making the whole look fail to stand out.

Similarly, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt arrived wearing a long, plain black dress alongside her husband, Nicholas Riccio, who is 32 years older than her.

The 27-year-old is currently expecting her second child and also shares a son named Niko, who was born on July 10, 2024, while Donald Trump’s presidential campaign for a second term was in full swing. Critics said Leavitt looked as if she were attending a funeral.

Meanwhile, her 59-year-old husband went in the opposite direction with a mint-colored suit and reptile-skin loafers. Although the color choices were bold, they did not stand out.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and White House policy chief Stephen Miller appeared together despite ongoing tensions over the failed ICE deportation surge in Minneapolis. Several protesters condemned Noem and Miller. “Kristi Noem AND Stephen Miller must go,” the 84-year-old wrote alongside a video condemning the latest ICE actions.

“America is not and must never be about federal agents shooting American citizens down in cold blood, breaking down doors to arrest people, or sending five-year-olds to detention centers, all in clear violation of our Constitution,” he said.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles leaned into full Cruella de Vil energy. At the same time, Elon Musk showed up with what appeared to be an aggressively oversized red accessory, which people thought was a tactic to distract from the political unrest in the country. President Trump also arrived at the wedding in a classic black suit and a purple tie as he addressed the crowd.

Elon and Shivon Zilis arrived at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, this afternoon to attend the wedding of White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino and Erin Elmore, director of Art in Embassies at the U.S. Department of State. pic.twitter.com/gc43ew3YCz — S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) February 1, 2026

In the end, it was only Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., who looked the best in a red tie, but raised eyebrows by pairing the look with sneakers.