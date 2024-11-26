The List Of All The Celebrities Who Openly Admitted They Don’t Like Kimberly Guilfoyle

Despite being famously known as Donald Trump Jr.'s fiance, Kimberly Guilfoyle already made a name for herself. She has been a TV personality, former Fox host, and a former prosecutor before joining the MAGA world, leading Donald Trump's campaign advisory and fundraising. However, she has also earned her fair share of haters including a couple of celebs.

Kimberly Guilfoyle pre-records her address to the Republican National Convention at the Mellon Auditorium in 2020. (Image Source): Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla

For instance, comedian Trevor Noah said on multiple occasions that he's not a big fan of Guilfoyle's public speaking. Following her screeching speech at the Republican National Convention in 2020, Noah joked on his late-night talk show, The Daily Show, that she spoke so loud the neighboring Canada "called the cops." In addition, he also wished a speedy recovery to those who might've been listening to her through headphones.

Noah isn't the only hater of Guilfoyle. Singer Aubrey O'Day, who once dated Guilfoyle's now-fiance Don Jr. told Page Six in December 2022, "I love him. Love, loved, love. I'll always have love for him." The affair apparently happened while Don Jr. was still married to his first wife Vanessa Haydon Trump. However, he quickly moved on to Guilfoyle, and this didn't sit well with O'Day who refused to accept the relationship, saying, "I don't believe this relationship for a hot second."

Moving on, Jimmy Kimmel is another celebrity who despises Guilfoyle for several reasons, and Trump for sure. The late-night host took a jibe at the former prosecutor during Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump's wedding at Mar-a-Lago. While delivering his monologue, Kimmel noted Ivanka's family photographs from the event in which she cropped Guilfoyle. So he asked his audience, "How horrible do you have to be to get cut out of a Trump family photo?"

Another critic of Guilfoyle is Meghan McCain, who was once the host of The View. She was irked at Don Jr. and his fiance's appearance on her show. For those who don't know, McCain's father and the former president had a long history of bad blood between them. While she was particularly annoyed at interviewing Don Jr., she was equally pissed off seeing Guilfoyle accompanying him. She ranted, "He stacked the audience with Trump supporters and brought his girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who I used to work with at Fox News," referring to Guilfoyle being fired by Fox News for alleged sexual misconduct and inappropriate workplace behavior.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris and Guilfoyle have a rocky past that dates back to 2000. Though Harris had never gone on record publicly hating the former Fox host, Guilfoyle claimed that when she was still a fresh face as a prosecutor, the VP was out to get her. "The bottom line is she didn't want me there," Guilfoyle told SFGATE in 2003. As for Harris, she dismissed her claims, defending, "I never discouraged her from joining the office."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

However, unfazed by the criticism, in a 2014 interview with Cosmopolitan, Guilfoyle said, "My mother taught me early on not to be afraid to put myself out there — especially as a woman," adding, "The positive way to look at it: I'm glad they're paying attention."