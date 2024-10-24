Kimberly Guilfoyle Allegedly Showed Lewd Pics of Men to Ex-Assistant: "Demanded Massage of..."

Trigger Warning: This article contains themes of sexual misconduct that some readers may find distressing.

Kimberly Guilfoyle's departure from Fox News had a horrid reason according to a former colleague. The well-known Republican campaigner faced accusations of inappropriate conduct at work. A former assistant to Guilfoyle filed a 42-page draft complaint accusing her of gross sexual misconduct. The former Fox News host allegedly showed her ex-assistant some lewd pictures.

Sources say Guilfoyle’s behavior included showing personal photos of male genitalia to colleagues (and identifying whose genitals they were), discussing sexual matters at work and engaging in emotionally abusive behavior toward staff. https://t.co/ETBq2ORtou (2/2) — HuffPost (@HuffPost) July 27, 2018

According to The New Yorker, the 51-year-old did not leave her job voluntarily. Her female assistant was reportedly paid hush money to never reveal the real reason with a non-disclosure agreement. As per the outlet she was paid up to $4 million to prevent any legal action. The identity of the accuser has been kept under wraps to date due to legal bindings. Interestingly, when the former assistant of Guilfoyle was reached out to confirm the speculations, she replied, "I wish you well. But I have nothing to say."

So with this type of behavior she was *actually* qualified to become a Republican Senator but had to settle for being @DonaldJTrumpJr’s #MelaniaJr because the pay is better (short term) ;) — Sharon The Pirate Queen ☮💜 🏴‍☠️ (@305Pirate) July 27, 2018

The accuser according to the court papers shared that Guilfoyle would often appear naked during her stay there. Apart from that, she would also make her then-assistant look at the pictures of men and their genitalia. Guilfoyle had collected the images while she was physically intimate with them according to the former Fox News assistant. The lawsuit paper also alleged that she "spoke incessantly and luridly about her sex life, and on one occasion demanded a massage of her bare thighs," "told her to submit to a Fox employee's demands for sexual favors," and "encouraged her to sleep with wealthy and powerful men."

Then she’ll fit right in with the Trump family. — CocoChanellyn (@ho3ld) July 27, 2018

Internet user @MikeWilliams85 compared her to Harvey Weinstein by tweeting, "Sounds to me like @kimguilfoyle is a smaller-scale, female version of Harvey Weinstein." Several others joined the bandwagon to label Guilfoyle as a predator. @Finn426 wrote, "Kimberly Guilfoyle, sexual harassment defendant, is the answer to the question - 'What sort of woman would willingly date a Trump?'" While @shallo4855 wrote, "I’m not surprised by this article at all. She even looks like an evil Disney character." @Disillu80856486 sarcastically noted, "Birds of a feather."

Kimberly Guilfoyle during Trump campaign. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Chip Somodevilla)

As reported by the HuffPost The Five alum wanted to delay her departure from Fox News. She even tried to have her allies reach out to Rupert Murdoch, the executive chairman of 21st Century Fox, the parent company of Fox News. However, things didn't turn up in her favor and she had to abide by her removal by voluntarily resigning.