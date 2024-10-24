Ivanka Trump Mercilessly Cropped Out a Key Figure From Tiffany Trump’s Wedding Photo

Ivanka Trump sparked controversy when she posted her step-sister Tiffany Trump's wedding photograph on X (formerly known as Twitter) in 2022. The eldest daughter of former President Donald Trump shared the wedding image featuring the female members of the Trump family with a change that did not go unnoticed. The picture captioned, "Wishing @TiffanyATrump and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife! May their love be a source of light in this world!" left several in a fix after the original image resurfaced.

Wishing @TiffanyATrump and Michael an abundance of happiness and joy as they begin their lives together as husband and wife!



May their love be a source of light in this world! 💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/3fIjnPQnQC — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 13, 2022

The original photo of the wedding shows Ivanka standing right next to her brother, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle. However, Ivanka's tweet cropped Guilfoyle by only showing Melania Trump, Tiffany, Marla Maples, and Lara Trump posing together. This germinated many questions about Guilfoyle's acceptance by the Trump family. Guilfoyle, who is currently Trump's re-election campaign advisor posed with Ivanka in a black dress. Users on the microblogging site reacted by sharing humorous comments on the post. @CabsPuel tweeted, "Where's Kimberly? LOL." While others theorized why Guilfoyle was cropped @CatMom1955 quipped, "She wore black....to a wedding!" @DunneDaphne shared her thoughts by writing, "Her goth image didn’t fit. Also, she flew away shortly after."

Say hello to Kimberly ! pic.twitter.com/WQPZUrWqRP — Britt Nessie (@DemocraticDaisy) November 14, 2022

@BF_Rochester trolled by commenting, "It’s hilarious that you cropped Kimberly out of the photo. That’s so in brand for you. Looking forward to your indictment." @OnTheFritzie wrote, "I wasn’t even able to make a snotty comment about everyone’s outfit but Marla’s but I had to start with the fact that YOU CUT KIM OUT LOL @DonaldJTrumpJr." Amid all the speculations @petrajay5 asked, "@kimguilfoyle is it that Ivanka hates you or realizes you ruined the photo? Either way….Ivanka cropped you out." Soon, as reported by Page Six, Ivanka shared the same picture on her Instagram handle's Story with three heart face emojis. However, this time the image was not cropped and included Guilfoyle.

“The best is yet to cut. . . did she cut me out of this picture. Don. Put down the coke mirror and look. You sister just cut me out of this wedding photo.” — VOTE 2024 (@KellRitter) November 14, 2022

Several pointed out that the cropped upload on X might have been due to a default setup. Others claimed that the deed was deliberate. However, it was rectified after the eagle-eyed netizens asked why Ivanka snubbed her brother's girlfriend. Whatever the case, it was evident that Ivanka did not want to fuel any speculations of a family feud amid a wedding.

On the other hand, Guilfoyle's relationship with the Trump family has been dicey for a long time. In the recent political events when she marked her presence with the former President, many pointed out that Trump didn't appear to be fond of his son's girlfriend. Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. started seeing the Fox News presenter after he divorced his wife of 12 years Vanessa Trump in 2018. According to NewsNation, the pair is still going strong in each other's company. The couple is reportedly living together but haven't tied the knot yet.