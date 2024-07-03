The Juicy Truth Behind Why These 6 'Real Housewives' Got Axed

The True Reason Behind the Firing of These 6 ‘Real Housewives'

If you're a fan of The Real Housewives series, you must be aware of the unpredictable nature of cast members' tenures. The show's history is proof that even the most beloved cast members aren't safe. While many have faced the disappointment of being downgraded to a 'Friend' status by Bravo, effectively reducing their screen time, others wrapped themselves in controversies so severe that forced the channel to fire them abruptly. Here are six significant departures from the Real Housewives franchise.

1. Brandi Glanville

Brandi Glanville initially joined RHOBH as a friend and earned a full-time role for season three. As reported by Women's Health magazine, in 2015, Glanville said, “After a lot of careful thought and deliberation, I have decided not to return to RHOBH as a full-time cast member this season." Reports indicate that she was fired because of her contentious attitude, which led to conflicts with her fellow cast members. A source said, “Brandi got too big for her britches. She was a diva, and it came around to bite her. By the end, she couldn’t get along with anyone, and no one wanted to shoot with her.”

2. Cindy Barshop

Cindy Barshop joined the RHONY series in its fourth season but encountered unexpected challenges. When she left the show, she shared, “Bravo and I parted amicably and I will not be returning for the show. And I’m absolutely thrilled with the opportunity...And for me, it’s a great decision personally and for my business. It’s going to be an amazing year next year,” as reported by The Hollywood Reporter. She was let go as a part of a mass firing by Bravo.

3. Dorinda Medley

When Dorinda Medley departed from the longstanding Bravo series, she took to Instagram to share the news. She wrote, "What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to make it nice...but all things must come to an end." According to The US Sun, Medley joined RHONY in its seventh season. Despite her initial belief that she was only taking a break from the show, Bravo eventually decided to part ways with her. During a podcast, she said, "I was ready to go back. I was excited about going back. I was planning on going back and I thought I would have a great year."

4. Joyce Giraud

Joyce Giraud and Carlton Gebbia made quite a stir on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, perhaps causing a bit too much trouble. As reported by People magazine, a source said, “Joyce and Carlton just didn’t resonate as much as the other ladies did. The fans didn’t respond to them so it didn’t make sense to keep them around.” They added, “Joyce and Carlton are disappointed to not be returning but they understand that it’s best for the show. They had a great run and both of them are happy with the opportunity.”

5. Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Parks was fired following allegations that she spread a rumor about her co-stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker planning to drug and sexually exploit Porsha Williams. Parks claimed she was merely repeating what she had heard, according to Wonderwall. She said Williams, "I'm sorry, I shouldn't have repeated it. I didn't know. If something had happened to you, I would have been a bad friend...I mean I'm sorry. Hell, I didn't know if it was true or not."

6. Teddi Mellencamp

Teddi Mellencamp's departure from RHOBH shocked fans, though many felt it was inevitable. She had been part of the show for three seasons, often criticized for being a dull presence. Mellencamp addressed her firing in a video posted on Instagram. As reported by Radar Online, she said, "I recently found out that my contract as a Housewife is not being renewed. Of course, I could give you the standard response of, 'Oh we both decided that it would be best.' Nah, I'm not going to do that — that's not who I am. Of course when I got the news I was sad. It feels like a breakup, almost."