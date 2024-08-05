The Internet Trolls Kamala Harris for Having a 'Zoolander Level' Understanding of Technology

Vice President Kamala Harris found herself at the center of internet mockery once again after making a gaffe about cloud technology. In a recent speech, Harris explained, "No longer are you keeping those private files in some file cabinet. It's on your laptop, and it's then therefore up here in this cloud, that exists above us. It's no longer in a physical place." The statement quickly went viral, with many netizens questioning her understanding of everyday technology like cloud computing.

Kamala Harris thinks 'the cloud' literally 'exists above us':

"No longer are you keeping those private files in some file cabinet. It's on your laptop, and it's then therefore up here in this cloud, that exists above us. It's no longer in a physical place."



There are physical… pic.twitter.com/6onsTkyttS — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024

One user @EricAbbenante shared the viral clip and captioned the clip, “Kamala Harris thinks 'the cloud' literally 'exists above us': ‘No longer are you keeping those private files in some file cabinet. It's on your laptop, and it's then therefore up here in this cloud, that exists above us. It's no longer in a physical place.’ There are physical servers across the world that contribute to the 'cloud' you dolt. Do you want a president who has a Zoolander level of comprehension of technology?”

She sounds like someone who failed the bar exam her first try when 81.4% of her classmates passed that same yearhttps://t.co/AYLtqCBein — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024

That was not it, as in the same thread, he continued to mock Harris, “She sounds like someone who failed the bar exam [on] her first try when 81.4% of her classmates passed that same year.” Furthermore, he quipped, “Kamala Harris went to the Derek Zoolander school 'Derek Zoolander Center for kids who can't read good, and who want to learn to do other stuff good too'” while adding funny scenes from the film.

Kamala Harris went to the Derek Zoolander school

'Derek Zoolander Center for kids who can't read good, and who want to learn to do other stuff good too' pic.twitter.com/aR99gHmSK9 — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) August 3, 2024

Similarly, a different X user stated, "@VP, but what if the cloud that has my files in it floats away, like out over the ocean? Are my files lost?" Another user quipped, "She literally thinks cloud in IT means cloud in the sky. Jesus Christ!" However, someone pointed out, "Since a 20-second bit clipped out of an hour-long talk has gone viral, I think it's only fair to show a little more context to that "Kamala Harris explains the cloud" clip. This concerns the laws regarding privacy, how they rely on the idea of what is defined as inside a house."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Ethan Miller

As per the New York Post, Harris has a history of making headlines for her verbal blunders and peculiar statements. In fact, many of her critics usually like to allege she struggles without a teleprompter or a script and rambles. Moreover, the incumbent VP has provided ample material for late-night TV skits and social media memes.

Then again, consider that pretty much everything is over Kamala Harris's head, so perhaps she was just being truthful for once. — Nan Hayworth, M.D. (@NanHayworth) August 3, 2024

In specific, her repetitive use of the phrase “I can imagine what can be, and be unburdened by what has been” has been mocked extensively. Compilations of her saying this line have circulated online, with users questioning its meaning and the intent behind saying it repeatedly. Similarly, in one viral clip, Harris gushed, “I love Venn diagrams."

@VP, but what if the cloud that has my files in it floats away, like out over the ocean? Are my files lost? — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) August 3, 2024

Harris added, "I really do, I love Venn diagrams. It’s just something about those three circles and the analysis about where there is the intersection, right?” In another event, she repeated a similar statement and said, “I love Venn diagrams…Always ask, ‘Is there a Venn diagram for this?’ I’m telling you, it’s fascinating when you do. So, Venn diagram, those three circles, right?”