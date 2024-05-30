Here’s the Newest Kardashian Member to Hop Onto the Social Media Bandwagon

The Kardashian dynasty is welcoming a new generation to social media as Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's eldest son, Mason Disick, made his Instagram debut at 14. Over the weekend, Mason shared several photos on his new account, attracting considerable attention from his celebrity family. Disick's aunts commented on his profile's first post confirming the account is for real and handled by him as reported by Marca.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gotham

Khloe Kardashian commented, "I can’t believe this is happening." While Kim Kardashian wrote, "You’re really on Instagram 🥹" The first post shows Disick hiding his face as he ducks his head down. In another picture of the carousel, he is photographed from behind. Disick's second post, captioned "Fam," showed him with friends, all holding Jaded London shopping bags. Another image captured him walking through SoHo with his 11-year-old sister, Penelope Disick. He included a bathroom selfie with his nine-year-old brother, Reign, and added more pictures of himself with friends. In March, Mason made a rare appearance on Khloe's Instagram, showcasing an all-denim outfit and flaunting a high-end Rolex watch. Last year, Penelope had given fans a glimpse into her brother's sneaker collection in a TikTok video.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason Disick (@masondisick)

Mason's parents Kourtney and Scott parted their ways after a long relationship of over ten years. The duo went their separate ways in 2015. Following their split, Kourtney married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in 2022. They joyously welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Rocky, in November 2023. Mason Disick's sense of style has undoubtedly been influenced by his famous family! Recently, the 14-year-old showcased his designer ensemble, complete with multiple pieces of Chrome Hearts jewelry, in a video posted on his aunt Khloé Instagram Story. Khloé began the clip by highlighting Mason's brown motorcycle boots, then slowly panned the camera upward to reveal his coordinated ensemble: jean shorts paired with a matching jean jacket according to People magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mason Disick (@masondisick)

He sported jean shorts cinched with a hefty belt buckle, accessorized by a dangling silver chain from one of its pockets. "Fit check, Chrome, Chrome, show me your belt, show me the belt, yes, Mason," Khloé Kardashian said. Mason then put his fists together to show off his jewelry. "Oh, fit check, let me see these rings. What is happening? Chrome! Chrome! Chrome!" Khloé continued. The style check persisted with a video featuring Corey Gamble donning a pink shirt complemented by a black cowboy hat.

mason disick following all the kardashians/jenners and not his parents on ig is so funny 😭 — 💗ãmśhî💗 (@amshinee) May 26, 2024

"Yes, John Wayne showing up. There he goes. Dayum! Yeehaw, m-effer," Khloé said as she moved her camera to show Reign's outfit of the day. The 9-year-old rocked a black sweater paired with jeans, accentuated by a gold ring and a gold chain necklace. His aunt showered him with compliments, marveling at his "fantastic hair" before directing the camera towards her son, Tatum. She couldn't contain her joy, calling him a "dapper young man" in his gray printed hoodie and black pants.