Alec Baldwin Accused of Berating Server at Gala, Referred to Her as a 'Peasant'

Alec Baldwin has courted controversy once again with his "hot-headed" behavior. According to Page Six, while attending the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala last week, the "Pearl Harbor" actor allegedly called a female server a 'peasant' as she walked away from him following an altercation at the NYC Gala.

Accusing the veteran Hollywood actor, the server, who doesn't want her name to be revealed, said, "I'm a sweep leader, which means I basically tell the waiters when to put down the plates, and we have to do it in a certain order. I was going to feed the head of the table but that’s who he was talking to, so I go up to him and I say, 'I'm sorry sir, but we're going to have servers walking through the tables here in a minute.'"

Branding Baldwin' "poor upbringing," the server claimed that the "Rust" actor patronizingly asked, "So when is it a good time to talk to my friends? Do I have to explain it to you?" The server revealed that she did not "expect" this kind of rude reaction from the famed actor. Wanting to erase the tension between them she simply responded that "he did not need to explain it," to which she claims he shockingly responded, "Well then step aside."

The server added, "Afterwards, many of my co-workers came up to me and said, 'Do you know what he said while you were walking away?' I didn't catch it because I was focused on my work but apparently, he was calling me a 'peasant' and was clearly mad that I told him kindly, 'Excuse me.'"

Calling Baldwin "bitter," the unidentified female server has revealed that she is not afraid of the consequences of the incident. She said, "What could he say? I approached him nicely, I was basically doing my job."

According to Daily Mail, a source present at the 2023 PEN America Spring Literary Gala revealed that the incident unfolded when Baldwin got up to chat with a friend "a couple of minutes before the line of servers come all at once to deliver the meals." The said server, who appeared to be in her late 20s or early 30s, was unfortunately stuck behind the "It's Complicated" actor as he chatted away. The source added, "When she could pass, she started putting plates on the table. I guess he didn't like that she did that with him standing there. The actor is then said to have started 'scolding her' with the 'visibly upset' server overheard telling someone, 'I don't know why he yelled at me.'"

The "Beetlejuice" actor was previously charged with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' death and the injury of "Rust" director Joel Souza. However, despite the damning evidence against him, the charges were dropped.