Love her or hate her, Karoline Leavitt is busy slaying new roles in both her personal and professional lives. The New Hampshire native, who recently embraced motherhood, was appointed as Donald Trump‘s press secretary in his second tenure as the President of the United States. With this, she made history by becoming the youngest person to hold this position.

But with big jobs comes big responsibilities, and even bigger controversies if you’re a public figure. It’s been just a few days since Leavitt took up the role of press secretary but she has already found herself embroiled in several controversies.

First, she was targeted by podcast host Ryan Shead for her 32-year age gap with her husband and real-estate mogul, Nicholas Riccio. Shead made disgraceful comments against her as he wrote, “Karoline Leavitt, 27, married a 60-year-old real estate developer in 2023 and promptly had a child. I’m sure his money had nothing to do with it. At least we know how she got the job now. Nicholas Riccio was 32 when Leavitt was born and 51 when she graduated high school. At least Trump was only 24 when Melania was born, I guess. MAGA is always doing what they accuse everyone else of.”

Now, some netizens have also called her out for her makeover after she started working for Trump. Though there’s no denying that Leavitt has glammed up her appearance before jumping into the public eye, it is rumored that this glam-up isn’t just limited to makeup just like most people in Donald Trump’s inner circle.

An X user pointed out, “Did Karoline Leavitt get the Ivanka plastic surgery just to please Trump? She used to look like a natural human being.” Someone posted on Threads, “What in the plastic hell is Karoline Leavitt??”

“I think Trump hired that shrew because she faintly looks like Ivanka with her lip implants and bleach blonde hairdo,” reads another troll comment.

Though Leavitt hasn’t admitted to getting any Botox treatment or plastic surgery, her transformation gives out enough clues. We scrolled through her Instagram profile and found some old photos of her embracing no make-up looks.

In one of the pictures dated July 6, 2017, she is seen wearing a floral top and denim shorts with minimal earrings and literally no make-up.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

Leavitt is smiling in another no-make-up look that dates back to April 2015. Wearing a little mascara and a light shade of lipstick, she posed with a toddler on Easter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

Karoline Leavitt was 17 in this picture and looked extremely comfortable in her natural skin as a teenager. 10 years later, she is 27, married, and mother of a baby boy born in July 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAROLINE LEAVITT (@karolineleavitt)

Leavitt is now barely seen without makeup, courtesy of her new job role. However, it seems that she would have to live with rumors of her going under the knife until she decides to either confirm or reject them.