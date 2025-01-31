At the age of 27, Karoline Leavitt has become the youngest person to hold the position of White House secretary. Leavitt made her debut in the briefing room on Tuesday this week where she spent roughly around 47 minutes answering questions of the press. While promising to speak to media houses more frequently, Donald Trump‘s press secretary also said that the briefing room might open its doors to podcasters and social media influencers.

Leavitt’s strong media presence certainly left quite an impression. But at the same time, she has been facing criticism for her personal life. She has been drawing national attention for the 32-year-age gap with her husband.

27-year-old Karoline Leavitt is married to 60-year-old real-estate mogul, Nicholas Riccio. On Christmas 2023, she posted pictures of Riccio’s proposal to her on the beach. Flaunting her gorgeous ring, she wrote, “The best Christmas of my life. I get to marry the man of my dreams. I feel SO overwhelmingly BLESSED. Thank you God.”

She never shared her wedding pictures but a few months after the proposal, she announced the birth of their child. Netizens were quick to realize that she conceived the child before the proposal.

Podcast host Ryan Shead has suggested that more factors than merit could have been in play in Leavitt’s new appointment since her husband is a real-estate mogul, just like the President himself.

In a tweet posted on January 29, he wrote, “Karoline Leavitt, 27, married a 60-year-old real estate developer in 2023 and promptly had a child. I’m sure his money had nothing to do with it. At least we know how she got the job now. Nicholas Riccio was 32 when Leavitt was born and 51 when she graduated high school. At least Trump was only 24 when Melania was born, I guess. MAGA is always doing what they accuse everyone else of.”

An X user reacted, “Pretty sure he must be a major Trump donor.” Another user replied, “This makes so much sense now.”

People are also revisiting her previous pictures on Instagram to troll her for her choices.

However, some users have also called out the podcaster for trying to defame her. One of the users bashed him in a tweet that reads, “Who cares? They’re two consenting adults. Leave them the f— alone. If they’re happy, good for them. I’m happy for them as well. Sad that people have to be a——- about this.”

Hailing from New Hampshire, Leavitt welcomed her first son, Niko in July 2024. Throughout her pregnancy, she actively supported Donald Trump and joined him in his campaigns. “I spent my first Mother’s Day working my dream job,” she wrote in one of her Instagram posts.

Leavitt actively posts on Instagram, giving her followers a sneak peek into her professional and personal life as a busy working mother. In one of the pictures shared in August 2024, Karoline and her husband were seen holding their new born and adorably looking at him. “My family, my world,” she wrote in the caption.

However, people again trolled the couple for the age gap. One among the many hate comments read, “Grandpa looks so happy (laughing emoji).” Leavitt has, however, chosen to ignore the negativity and is busy enjoying and balancing new responsibilities as President’s press secretary and young mom.