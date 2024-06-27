The Internet Speculates Trump Could Be 'Cut-Off' During Debate: 'Will They Screw Trump Over?'

The first presidential debate of the 2024 season is finally here, marking a historic occasion regardless of the outcome on stage. Hosted by CNN, this debate will be the first time both candidates have faced off in a debate since 2020. With palpable tension, both of them will strive to persuade US voters to choose them in the November election. However, social media users are now speculating that Donald Trump may face interruptions and be muted during the presidential debate. Popular podcast hosts, the Hodgetwins, shared a video clip on their X account.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chip Somodevilla

Along with the video, they wrote, "They are going to cut Trump off and silence him in the debate, then attack him for “being a bully”. The whole thing is rehearsed and pre-scripted for Biden. Completely rigged." Several other users also shared their opinions as one user wrote, "They will just cut President Trumps' mic off the minute he’s making Joe look bad. They will also let Joe finish his thought, while they will cut Trump off the second his time is up." Another user claimed, "In other words, when Trump says something that resonates with normal Americans, they'll cut his mic off."

They are going to cut Trump off and silence him in the debate, then attack him for “being a bully”



The whole thing is rehearsed and pre scripted for Biden



Completely rigged https://t.co/qead6QNBrg — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) June 27, 2024

A third user chimed in and said, "CNN is walking a fine line. Will they screw Trump over, more than once, during the debate? Yes. If they over-cook his Grits, will drive support Trump's way? Yes. It will also make people tune off the 2nd debate, so whatever is left of their reputation is on the line...." Another user agreed and said, "We have all been experiencing various aspects of this over the past few years. It's called propaganda, censorship, shadow-banning, and de-platforming. This format can only work in Biden's favor. I bet the whole thing will have been pre-taped and edited."

They will just cut President Trumps mic off the minute he’s making Joe look bad. They will also let Joe finish his thought, while they will cut Trumps off the second his time is up. — Kenny (@garciaksr) June 27, 2024

Praising and supporting Trump, one person wrote, "Agreed. But if that happens, then they’re exposing themselves to a broader audience. Everyone that’s pro-Trump will remain pro-Trump regardless of the outcome of this debate." Meanwhile, Mike Murphy, a long-time political consultant also gave a piece of advice to Trump and Joe Biden. As reported by BBC, he said, “Biden has got to prove that the perception that he's too old for the job is not true." He added, “Trump's got to prove that he is not the unlikable madman that half the country thinks he is. So it's an opportunity for both of them - but also the risk is high.”

In other words, when Trump says something that resonates with normal Americans, they'll cut his mic off. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) June 27, 2024

Trump campaign spokesman Jason Miller also spoke about the debate. He said, “We know that Joe Biden is going to try to blame everything on President Trump." He added, “Americans know the difference between the Trump economy, which was great, where everyone was doing better, and the Biden economy.” This presidential debate is the earliest in modern US history, taking place before either candidate has officially secured their party's nomination.