The Internet Praises Mike Pence for Declining to Endorse Donald Trump

Former Vice President Mike Pence has accumulated praise from the internet for his decision not to endorse Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential campaign. In an interview with Fox News, Pence made it clear that he would not be endorsing Trump, citing differences in agendas and principles. As per the report of HuffPost, Pence’s announcement came as no surprise to many, considering the strained relationship between him and Trump following the events of January 6th and their subsequent fallout.

Mike Pence:”The issue of fealty to the Constitution isn't a small matter but it's not just that. The reason I can’t in good conscience endorse Trump..also has to do with the fact that he’s walking away from..A commitment to American leadership in the worldpic.twitter.com/T4wqbPbjfJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 17, 2024

Pence exclaimed, "Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years. That's why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign. I made it clear that there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues and not just our difference on my constitutional duties that I exercised on January the 6th.”

Reporter: Donald Trump's own vice president, someone who knows him better than anybody, is refusing to endorse him. Mike Pence was the person the MAGA mob threatened to hang on January 6. He knows firsthand the danger of Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/JKAtLDvp71 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 16, 2024

The rift between Pence and Trump deepened after the January 6th insurrection, where Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, and Pence faced chants of "hang Mike Pence" for not blocking the certification of electoral votes for Joe Biden. Pence’s decision was met with approval from never-Trumper conservatives and others who appreciated his principled stance.

"The one good thing that [Pence] did in public life was refusing to sign on to Trump’s attempted coup. And today, we learned he is not on board with Coup: Part 2, either," says @chrislhayes on Mike Pence saying he won't endorse Trump in 2024. pic.twitter.com/fHnsCAhQFd — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) March 16, 2024

However, some critics, like CNN's S.E. Cupp, found Pence's explanation lacking, saying, “It’s just crazy to me that Mike Pence can’t say — after all of this time, now that he’s made it official he’s not endorsing him — “It’s because Donald Trump is dangerous. It’s because he led an insurrection. It’s because he’s corrupt. It’s because he’s facing criminal indictments. It’s because he’s anti-America and anti-democratic." He can’t say all the very obvious things he has to say.”

‘Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda we governed on during our 4 years. I cannot in good conscience endorse Trump.’pic.twitter.com/igf5jgo2Br — Robbi Fahey (@robbi_fahey) March 15, 2024

Earlier, according to AP News, Trump had said, "I chose him, made him vice president. But ... people in politics can be very disloyal." Then, in an interview, Pence revealed, "As I have watched his candidacy unfold, I've seen him walking away from our commitment to confronting the national debt. I've seen him starting to shy away from a commitment to the sanctity of human life. And this last week, his reversal on getting tough on China and supporting our administration's efforts to force a sale of ByteDance's TikTok."

Wow. Mike Pence just said on Fox, "I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year." Imagine how bad Trump must be for Mike Pence out of all people to not endorse his former boss & president. Glad Mike Pence finally found a spine & some courage. Took him long enough. More now. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) March 15, 2024

Despite the mixed reactions, Pence's decision marks a significant departure from his previous alignment with Trump and underscores his commitment to conservative principles and values. His refusal to endorse Trump reflects a broader trend within the Republican Party, where divisions and debates about the party's direction and leadership are ongoing.

Pence's announcement also adds intrigue to the 2024 presidential race, signaling potential shifts in alliances and endorsements within the Republican Party. As the campaign season progresses, Pence's decision not to endorse Trump will continue to be a topic of discussion and analysis, shaping the narrative around the GOP's future direction and leadership.