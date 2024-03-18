INQUISITR.COM / Politics

The Internet Praises Mike Pence for Declining to Endorse Donald Trump

By Ishita Sen Gupta
Published on : 19:31 PST, Mar 17, 2024
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen; (inset): Photo by Chip Somodevilla

Former Vice President Mike Pence has accumulated praise from the internet for his decision not to endorse Donald Trump for the 2024 presidential campaign. In an interview with Fox News, Pence made it clear that he would not be endorsing Trump, citing differences in agendas and principles. As per the report of HuffPost, Pence’s announcement came as no surprise to many, considering the strained relationship between him and Trump following the events of January 6th and their subsequent fallout.

 

 

Pence exclaimed, "Donald Trump is pursuing and articulating an agenda that is at odds with the conservative agenda that we governed on during our four years. That's why I cannot in good conscience endorse Donald Trump in this campaign. I made it clear that there were profound differences between me and President Trump on a range of issues and not just our difference on my constitutional duties that I exercised on January the 6th.”

 

 

The rift between Pence and Trump deepened after the January 6th insurrection, where Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building, and Pence faced chants of "hang Mike Pence" for not blocking the certification of electoral votes for Joe Biden. Pence’s decision was met with approval from never-Trumper conservatives and others who appreciated his principled stance.

 

 

However, some critics, like CNN's S.E. Cupp, found Pence's explanation lacking, saying, “It’s just crazy to me that Mike Pence can’t say — after all of this time, now that he’s made it official he’s not endorsing him — “It’s because Donald Trump is dangerous. It’s because he led an insurrection. It’s because he’s corrupt. It’s because he’s facing criminal indictments. It’s because he’s anti-America and anti-democratic." He can’t say all the very obvious things he has to say.”

 

 

Earlier, according to AP News, Trump had said, "I chose him, made him vice president. But ... people in politics can be very disloyal." Then, in an interview, Pence revealed, "As I have watched his candidacy unfold, I've seen him walking away from our commitment to confronting the national debt. I've seen him starting to shy away from a commitment to the sanctity of human life. And this last week, his reversal on getting tough on China and supporting our administration's efforts to force a sale of ByteDance's TikTok."

 

 

Despite the mixed reactions, Pence's decision marks a significant departure from his previous alignment with Trump and underscores his commitment to conservative principles and values. His refusal to endorse Trump reflects a broader trend within the Republican Party, where divisions and debates about the party's direction and leadership are ongoing.

 

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle
Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

 

Pence's announcement also adds intrigue to the 2024 presidential race, signaling potential shifts in alliances and endorsements within the Republican Party. As the campaign season progresses, Pence's decision not to endorse Trump will continue to be a topic of discussion and analysis, shaping the narrative around the GOP's future direction and leadership.

