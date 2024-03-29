The Internet Lauds Barron Trump for Being the Only Trump Child With ‘Natural Beauty'

In 2006, Donald Trump welcomed Barron Trump, his youngest son. Barron's parents, Donald and Melania Trump, have tried their best to keep him out of the spotlight, but they haven't held back when it comes to praising their kid. Now he's being referred to on social media by some as the only Trump child that has a 'hint of natural beauty.'

Recently, a Reddit member posted a query on the social media site saying, "Quite ironically Barron Trump is the only trump child with a hint of natural beauty." Some users were quick to defend Barron, who recently turned 18. One commented on the post, "Ironically??? he has Melania genes". A second one added, "He's a good looking kid."

Barron Trump turned 18 today. Look how handsome and tall he is. pic.twitter.com/PHhLgoyPPb — Sally (@TalkWithSally) March 21, 2024

Others swiftly defended Ivanka Trump in the comment section. One of the users chimed in, "Ivanka was pretty when she was younger. If you look at all those creepy photos where she’s sitting on her dad’s lap, she’s very pretty." A second added, "Ivanka wasn't ugly at all. All of Trump's kids are good looking except Tiffany IMO."

Barron is the tallest of the Trump siblings, standing at an estimated height of 6 feet 7 inches. His mother, a former model, is 5-11 while his father is supposedly 6-foot-3. Among Barron's stepsisters and stepbrothers, Eric Trump is the next closest in height at 6'5, followed by Don Jr. at 6'1, Ivanka at 5'11, and Tiffany Trump at 5'8.

HAPPY 18th BIRTHDAY, BARRON TRUMP! 🥳🎊🎂❤️ pic.twitter.com/2EAr8pigAF — Sabrina Smolders 🦋🌹 (@SabrinaSmolders) March 20, 2024

The former President has also spoken about Barron in media interviews and gave a brief update on his kid in a 2023 conversation with Megyn Kelly. He revealed at the time, "Barron is a very good athlete. He's a good kid. He's a good-looking kid. He's a great student." Apart from Barron's academic and athletic prowess, Donald disclosed that his kid had exceptional abilities in another domain. Like many children, Barron has sometimes played with computers. His father claimed that he is very proficient with them; however, it's unclear whether he enjoys gaming or programming. At a 2020 event in Las Vegas, Donald made the same remark while talking about Barack Obama's healthcare website. As per Mashable, he said, "I have a son. He's 10 years old. He has computers. He is so good with these computers, it's unbelievable."

This creepy NBC guy is completely broken. I wonder if he has kids? Nephews? Nieces? How old are they? https://t.co/MW9ej7Ko75 — Michael R. Caputo (@MichaelRCaputo) March 20, 2024

In other news, last week, Donald's youngest turned eighteen, and the former NBC executive Mike Sington shared a picture of Trump with his youngest son, Barron, on X. As reported by Newsweek, he wrote, "Barron Trump turns 18 today. He's fair game now." The tweet caused a stir of controversy as several people criticized him for the remark, including prominent Republicans and MAGA fans. One user commented, "Well, it is pretty creepy because it could be thought of in a different way. Poor wording." Another user wrote on X, "Leave Barron the f*ck alone. The guy loves his Dad, hasn’t ever said anything publicly. He’s still a kid." Michael R. Caputo, the former Trump administration assistant secretary of health and human services for public relations, also defended Barron. He wrote, "This creepy NBC guy is completely broken. I wonder if he has kids? Nephews? Nieces? How old are they?"