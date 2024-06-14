The Internet Defends Milwaukee After Trump Calls It a ‘Horrible City’: "Psychotically Delusional"

The internet was on fire with reactions on Thursday following reports that former President Donald Trump referred to Milwaukee as a ‘horrible city’ during a meeting with House GOP members.

The comment, reported by Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News, ignited a fierce online defense of the Wisconsin metropolis.

As per the New York Post, Trump’s alleged remarks made during a Capitol Hill meeting quickly became a lightning rod for criticism. Social media users did not hold back in their condemnation.

One user wrote, “Trump is psychotically delusional from his dementia deterioration. He speaks fragments of vile babble. Today in a meeting w/the House GOP, he praised Hannibal Lecter, talked about getting it on w/ Nancy Pelosi, and said Milwaukee, the site of the GOP convention, is a terrible city.”

In agreement, another user wrote, “Milwaukee Citizens Trump has called your city a terrible place to have Republican National Convention. Trump shows total disrespect for the citizens of Milwaukee whom he wants to vote for him. Once Trump shows disrespect for the everyday person of America.”

One person slammed, “Between “I don’t care about you, I just care about your vote” and “Milwaukee is a terrible city” Trump really is just handing Democrats one ad after another.”

Another user echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, “PEOPLE OF MILWAUKEE & THE STATE OF WISCONSIN. It is hoped that every person in WISCONSIN, heard Donald Trump’s statement, exposed today, in which he said: THE CITY OF MILWAUKEE IS A “TERRIBLE PLACE.” THINK of the individual who said that. A GUILTY FELON.”

As if this wasn’t enough, one user defended the city and tweeted, Wow. Trump called Milwaukee a “terrible city”?!? Milwaukee is a GREAT city and they will have their vengeance on Trump at the ballot box in November.

A politician should NEVER disrespect a city in a battleground state.” Another user remarked, “As a born and bred Chicagoan for 38 years of my life I can tell you I often visited Milwaukee and always loved going there. As usual, Trump is wronging by saying it's a "terrible city."And, if it's so terrible why did his fellow Republicans pick it for their convention?”

As per The Hill, the backlash extended beyond social media. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson fiercely defended his city, labeling Trump’s comments as "bizarre" and "unhinged." Johnson noted, “If Donald Trump wants to talk about things that he thinks are horrible — all of us lived through his presidency, so, right back at you, buddy.

Look, obviously, Donald Trump is wrong about something yet again. I find it kind of perplexing; I find it kind of strange, that he would insult the largest city in Wisconsin because he’s running for president. He obviously wants to win Wisconsin and win the election. And so to insult the state that’s hosting your convention, I think is kind of bizarre, actually kind of unhinged, in a way.

Especially considering the fact that in Milwaukee, there are about 50,000 Republicans who live right here in the city, so you’re calling their home horrible. I mean, I don’t quite understand that.”

Johnson didn’t stop there, he further said, “It’s very clear to me that Donald Trump just does not like cities. He does not like cities. And so, for us, for voters here in Milwaukee, I think the message is pretty clear. You heard it from the man himself. Let’s all work to make sure that he doesn’t have the opportunity to live in another city that I think he probably thinks is horrible too: and that’s Washington D.C.”

Trump’s campaign struggled to mitigate the fallout, issuing a statement clarifying, “It’s a total lie. President Trump was explicitly referring to the problems in Milwaukee, specifically violent crime and voter fraud.”