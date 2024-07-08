The Internet Calls Biden 'Racist' for ‘Brushing Past’ a Black Woman: 'Ignores Her for So Long'

The current president's image took another hit as a video of Joe Biden gushing over supporters went viral, adding to the fallout from his dismal debate performance. In the video, the president posed for photographs with supporters as a white guy and a Black lady carrying the 'Biden Harris' campaign leaflet stood next to each other. In the footage, the black lady was seen waiting for Biden to come up to her, smiling the whole time.

The moment she realized that her hero doesn’t like black people. pic.twitter.com/2bhfLJf8yP — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) July 6, 2024

She further attempted to offer the president an embrace and a kind smile as he stood before her, but her gesture vanished as Biden presumably walked over to another woman. Also, Biden embraced the lady behind her and struck up a conversation with her. While observing them, the Black lady touched Biden on the shoulder, as if to convey a message. But Biden was completely absorbed in the other lady and didn't say a word. Some people on social media were critical of the president and his actions as they brought attention to this specific incident.

You know this isn't the same time frame right?



This clip is from Joe's entrance. The ones posted yesterday were from his exit after the speaking engagement was over.



Is it ok for Joe to be rude and ignore her on the way out just because he already interacted with her? — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) July 7, 2024

One user shared the clip and wrote, "He literally bumped her aside. After brushing past her to acknowledge the much shorter (and more easily missed) old Caucasian liberal woman." Another critic chimed in with a similar sentiment, "That is legitimately one of the saddest videos I've ever seen. I feel bad for that poor girl. And it keeps going, forever. He ignores her for so long." One more individual pointed out that the lady feels 'embarrassed' and added, "The look says it all. She’s feeling embarrassed that he didn’t acknowledge her. This is who he is and always has been."

Yesterday a clipped video was shared by right wing users on X and seen over 12 million times. It showed Biden allegedly ignoring an African-American woman.



I hope that this video of the same woman getting hugged by Biden is seen by at least 12 million people, but I know it… pic.twitter.com/w1QMymgme8 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 7, 2024

On the other hand, a social media user noticed that the video had been altered and released another clip showing Biden embracing the woman. The user wrote, "Yesterday a clipped video was shared by right wing users on X and seen over 12 million times. It showed Biden allegedly ignoring an African-American woman. I hope that this video of the same woman getting hugged by Biden is seen by at least 12 million people, but I know it won’t be." However, another user claimed, "She hugged him. He didn’t hug her, and if you watch the video from the beginning to the end, he went back to hugger because he was probably told to go back and hug her. He had no interest in that kid."

On a similar note, during an Independence Day media blitz on July 4, the 81-year-old politician stumbled over his words during an interview on Philadelphia's WURD black radio station. For his part, Biden claimed to be the 'first Black woman to serve with a black president,' as reported by the New York Post. Additionally, Biden bragged about selecting the first Black woman to hold the position of vice president and nominating Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court elsewhere in the conversation.