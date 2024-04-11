The Internet Applauds Mark Hamill for Endorsing Joe Biden Over Donald Trump

While former President Donald Trump has garnered support from some celebrities, many prominent actors and musicians align themselves with the Democratic Party. Most recently, Mark Hamill reiterated his endorsement of Joe Biden for President. Known for his lifelong commitment to the Democratic Party, Hamill has also been active in raising funds for Ukraine and utilizes social media for positive causes, according to Boing Boing. Hamill shared a tweet and wrote, "BREAKING: Mark Hamill has announced he will be supporting President Biden over Donald tRump." Meanwhile, shortly after this tweet gained widespread attention, the internet audience responded with a mixture of applause and humor.

Many people voiced their support for the beloved Star Wars actor. One person tweeted, "Democracy hero!! Thanks for using your platform for good! You bring the light!" Another person wrote, "You’re a good man, Mr. Hamill. Peace be with you always." Others uploaded very cute photos of their dogs and jokingly accounted their pets' support for Biden as well. One user said, "My dog Collins has announced he will be supporting President Biden over Donald tRump." Many also resorted to their favorite Star Wars GIFs to applaud the actor.

However, social media has the good with the bad, and one person mocked Hamill and wrote, "BREAKING: Derpy has announced he will be supporting President Biden over Donald tRump." Another person wrote, "BREAKING: Mark Hamill still watches CNN and will continue to brainwash himself with fake news." A third person wrote, "Breaking: nobody cares what Hollywood celebrities think about politics anymore in 2024. I hope you enjoyed it the last few elections. We all don’t care anymore. Hollywood is filled with false idols. Your time is up. Puppets. Sell outs."

Back in 2020, Hamill made headlines by denouncing Trump in an advertisement for Biden, where he labelled Trump as unquestionably the worst president in history, according to The Independent. After watching a couple of clips of Trump, Hamill said, “This guy couldn’t be president of the PTA [parent-teacher association]. He is easily the worst president ever.”

The actor known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars films has been vocal about his criticisms of the Trump administration and other Republicans on multiple occasions. Meanwhile, recent polls, as reported by Newsweek, show Biden leading Trump just seven months before the presidential election. The confirmation came last month that the two will indeed compete against each other in November, as both Biden and Trump have secured enough delegates to clinch their parties' presidential nominations, setting the stage for a rematch of the 2020 election.

Since that time, there has been a notable shift towards speculating about the ultimate winner. At present, polling data indicates a relatively even divide, prompting commentators to characterize the race as too close to definitively predict. Despite this, recent trends seem to be favoring Biden. According to analysis from a website that aggregates polling averages, the Democratic incumbent is anticipated to secure the popular vote in eight out of the twelve most recent polls. Nevertheless, a handful of other polls suggest that Trump could potentially rally more supporters by the time election day arrives.