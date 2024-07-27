The Internet Agrees With Piers Morgan's Dig About the Obamas’ Supporting Harris: “Incredibly Fake”

On Friday, former president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle backed VP Kamala Harris who is running for president. The endorsement was publicized by the Harris campaign with a video that showed the Obamas contacting Harris to let her know they backed her. However, one of the famous TV presenters couldn't help but label the video 'cheesy' and criticize it.

OMG. I’m seen some cheesy political videos in my time, but this Obama endorsement of Kamala is full-on Gorgonzola… 🧀 pic.twitter.com/ifiH1rW8Xn — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 26, 2024

As soon as the footage surfaced, Piers Morgan shared it on X with the caption, "OMG. I’m seen some cheesy political videos in my time, but this Obama endorsement of Kamala is full-on Gorgonzola…" Critics on social media were quick to condemn the video, describing it as 'laughable' and 'fake.' Supporting Morgan's claims, one person posted on X, "This was even worse than when Biden called her and asked if she was “ready to go to work”. They are all so incredibly fake its sickening."

Pure propaganda - I think it should be studied more on how much people love to be in a cult. People love propaganda. — Mortgage Pro (@MortgageSense83) July 26, 2024

Another reviewer said that they are attempting to make Harris 'likable' and wrote, "It is cheesy...they are trying to make her likable and not show her as the Vice President who has had 92% of her staff turnover because they cannot work with this woman." Yet one more user mocked the whole setup of the video by adding, "Hi Kamala. We'll call you in 10 minutes. Have the cameras ready. Oh, and make sure you walk with someone that has to hand you the phone for added effect." The video was even dubbed 'deep fake' by one social media critic who jotted down, "Interesting take, the Obamas (Barry & Mike) decided not to physically appear on this L0USY tv ad. Only their “voices”. Very easy to think it could be a deep fake, right?!, who knows nowadays."

Image Source: Getty Images |Photo by Andrew Harnik

Just hours after Donald Trump's team used Obama's absence of endorsement as an excuse for Trump to withdraw from the debate with Harris, the VP revealed that she had Obama's support for the Democratic candidacy in 2024. Early on Friday, Obama issued a video declaring his support for Harris. The former president shared on X, "Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in November. We hope you’ll join us."

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

As reported by USA Today, the footage showed Harris sporting a beige suit and a golden link chain holding her mobile as she said, "Aw. Hi, you’re both together! Oh, it’s good to hear you both." Michelle responded from the other side, "I can’t have this phone call without saying to my girl Kamala: I am proud of you. This is going to be historic." Then, former President Barack continued, "We called to say, Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office."