The Internet Adds to The Viral List of Things ‘Younger’ Than Trump and Biden: “What About Earth?”

Although the focus is often on Joe Biden, several people still fret over the age of both the presidential candidates including former president, Donald Trump. Some of these concerns involve issues such as intelligence, memory lapse, and the ability to speak publicly. Regarding age perceptions, Trump has been viewed noticeably better than Biden in most aspects, although neither of the candidates has left a positive impression overall. Meanwhile, on the Internet, netizens recently mocked Trump and Biden by creating a list of things younger than them.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Paul Morigi

An internet user took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and listed all the things younger than Biden and Trump. The things that he included were, "Tupperware, India, Bill Clinton, Walmart, Credit Cards, Color TV, Highways, Alaska, Microwaves, Hawaii, Transistors, George W. Bush, Velcro, ATMs, Smoke Detectors, Silly Putty." Several other users added things to this list as one user wrote, "What about Earth?" Another X user added, "Want some more! Computers, Satellites, The Internet, The Beatles, Video games, The first man on the moon, Laser technology, DNA structure discovery, Solar power cells, Seat belts in cars."

-Silly Putty — greg (@greg16676935420) July 3, 2024

A third person commented, "You forgot all the MLB expansion teams, all of the NHL minus the "Original Six", disposable diapers & razors, all of the major TV networks except maybe NBC, every Mark Goodson game show, almost every TV station, and almost major American suburb developed as a planned community..." Mockingly, another X user commented vice versa as he wrote, "Well, that's insulting. The other way, they're younger than the Civil War, Stonehenge, Middle Age, Martin Luther, French Revolution, Attila the Hun, Sorry, I can't think of anything more."

What about Earth? — Admiral Shamayam-45 (@AdmiralShamayam) July 3, 2024

Adding to the list, a fifth person wrote, "Countries other than the US having Nuclear weapons, Super glue, Credit cards, Passenger jets, Barcodes, Transistors, Power steering, Diet soda, McDonald's, Mr. Potato Head." Meanwhile, following President Biden's stumbling debate performance, the topic on everyone's mind is his age. Concerned voters have taken to social media, creating memes and expressing worries. According to USA Today, Biden's voice was hoarse and raspy from the beginning of the debate. He stumbled over words and needed to correct himself, particularly with numbers.

Seat belts in cars — Self Generated (@SelfGenPodcast) July 3, 2024

Even during the debate, Biden raised questions about doubts regarding his ability to serve effectively in another presidential term. As reported by USA Today, he said, “First of all, I spent half my career being criticized for being the youngest person in politics, and now I’m the oldest." In response to the same question, Trump defended himself by highlighting his physical and mental fitness, bragging about his cognitive tests and golf championships. He said, “You have to be quite smart, and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way." Despite the age-related criticisms, both Trump and Biden tried to divert the attention towards their achievements and capabilities.