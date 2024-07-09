Internet Users Mock NYC's Mayor for Introducing Trash Cans to Combat Rats: 'Accomplishment in 1964'

Mayor Eric Adams, along with Department of Sanitation Commissioner Jessica Tisch, on Monday morning, introduced New York City's first official trash bin outside Gracie Mansion. Adams highlighted the rollout by describing it as a 'trash revolution,' according to Raw Story. In a video clip, Adams came with a black trash can, which he rolled beside his podium. Demonstrating its use, he tossed a bag of garbage into the bin. Adams shared an image on his X account and wrote, "Introducing the official NYC Bin! Today, we ROLLED OUT the next phase of our ‘Trash Revolution,’ showing New Yorkers how we're going to place even more black bags into the dustbin of history."

However, several users mocked it as one user wrote, "Dude… you have to be more aware of what year we’re in. This would have been an accomplishment in 1964." Another user said, "Hey Eric, I'm glad we can use the new garbage cans but the city has a wicked immigration and crime problem mate! Can you not see that?! Excuse me while I throw out my trash!"

A third user said, "How about the fact that the vast majority of civilized America has been using garbage cans for at least 50 years…nice to see NYC moving into the 21st century 24 years late." Another person came up with a similar comment and wrote, "Oh, you mean the same things that civilized countries, cities, towns villages, and people have been using for the past 50 years? Wow... NY is really getting modern..." A fifth user mockingly wrote, "In my head, America is a land of advanced technology. In reality, they need press conferences to explain bins."

Adams attributed New York City's promising future in waste management to the new truck. He said, “The new garbage truck we’re unveiling today — four years ahead of schedule — represents the future of New York City garbage collection." As reported by The Independent, he said, “It means we’ll be able to containerize trash from our large residential buildings, something people didn’t believe would be possible in our dense city.” As part of his efforts to combat waste, Adams appointed the city’s first 'rat czar' and announced the first 'National Urban Rats Summit.'

Moving ahead, a recent report by ABC 7 also mentioned that landlords of residential buildings with one to nine units will soon need to use trash bins with secure lids. Meanwhile, several prominent figures were amazed at how long it took for New York City to introduce official trash bins. One such person was podcast host Breanna Morello who shared a video clip and wrote, “New York City is living in the future!!! Look at the Mayor announcing the city will now use trash bins instead of dumping their trash on the streets like barbarians."