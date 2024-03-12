The Heartbreaking Story Behind Janelle Brown’s Final Photo With Son Garrison: "He Was a Bright Spot"

Janelle Brown has braved several highs and lows in her life. However, her recent loss leaves a huge void in her life that may never be filled by anyone. In March 2024, the Sister Wives star lost her son Garrison Brown who was only 25 years old.

Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117

The American reality television star recently shared an image on her social media platform Instagram that is supposedly, the final image of her son. The photograph holds a special significance to Janelle. The image is from Christmas, 2023 when the family posed together. The TLC star shared the image captioned, "I had all my children together last Christmas. It was amazing as it’s hard with everyone’s busy lives to coordinate time like this. I am extremely grateful now that we had pictures taken."

Image Source: Instagram | @janellebrown117

The comment section of the image had the followers dropping in their tribute to Garrison who reportedly died by suicide on March 5 according to People. Confirming the grim news, Janelle took to Instagram and wrote, "Kody and I are deeply saddened to announce the loss of our beautiful boy Robert Garrison Brown.

He was a bright spot in the lives of all who knew him. His loss will leave such a big hole in our lives that it takes our breath away. We ask that you please respect our privacy and join us in honoring his memory." It is to be noted that Kody is missing from the picture including his six children and grandchildren with his ex-wife Janelle.

Regular Sister Wives viewers and fans were in absolute shock when the news broke to them. Nobody saw it coming as Garrison grew up marking his presence on the TLC reality show from time to time. Ever since Janelle and Kody's son parted from the world, his reactions to his family's social media posts and past reactions are being revisited by the followers of the show.

‘Sister Wives’ star Janelle Brown reveals final family photo with late son Garrison https://t.co/zeumUgnhDQ pic.twitter.com/frDoyyexWU — New York Post (@nypost) March 8, 2024

Recounting Kody and Garrison's relationship, it was not hidden that the two did not share a cordial relationship. The father-son duo has been undergoing a rough patch for the past couple of years to such an extent that the two of them were not in touch with each other. Garrison was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot by his younger brother Gabriel. He also revealed that his brother was grappling with mental health issues and alcohol dependency.

According to The U.S. Sun, the police report shared what the mother of the deceased had to say. It read, "Janelle also commented that she should have gotten Garrison help in the past as well." Meanwhile, an officer wrote, "Addison (the deceased's roommate) stated that he has had conversations with [Garrison] about him being depressed lately. He stated that [Garrison] is an alcoholic and drinks every night."