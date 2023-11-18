The Evolution Of Donald Trump: From a Hotel Developer To Former POTUS

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe McNally

Also Read: 10 Lesser-Known Facts About Former First Lady Melania Trump Beyond the Headlines

In the chronicles of American history, Donald Trump’s trajectory is a tale of ups and downs, spreading from real estate tycoon to the 45th President of the United States. Long before he entered the political realm, Trump was a theatrical billionaire, leaving an ineradicable mark on the business and entertainment worlds. Contemplation over his candidacy for the 2016 election had originated not only from his controversial platform on immigration and outrageous campaign style but also from his celebrity past.

1. Early Life and Business Ventures

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bettmann

Trump was born into wealth as the fourth child of New York real estate tycoon Fred Trump, Trump faced the early challenges of working at low jobs despite his family being wealthy. He attended a military academy at the age of 13. After graduating from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, he eventually took command of the Trump Organization in 1971, revamping it into a powerhouse. Trump’s ventures included classic properties like the Grand Hyatt and Trump Tower. Moreover, he expanded his empire into entertainment with programs like Miss Universe and his reality TV show, The Apprentice.

Also Read: Here's Looking Into The 7 Most Awkward Moments in Former Prez Donald Trump's Trial Post Indictment

2. Personal Life and Family

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Sonia Moskowitz

Also Read: Here Are Donald Trump’s Top 10 Most Inflammatory Quotes

As per BBC, Trump’s personal life was marked by high-profile marriages, including Ivana Zelnickova, Marla Maples, and his third wife, Melania Knauss. Trump has been married thrice in his lifetime, though his most popular wife was his first wife, Ivana Zelnickova, a Czech athlete and model. The emerging court battle of divorce was a meat for numerous stories in the media. Those stories included accusations of him being abusive towards Ivana, though she later devalued the incidents. Despite publicized divorces, his children from his first marriage—Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric—play important roles in ruling the Trump Organization.

3. The Road to Presidency

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brandon Bell

While Trump had expressed interest in presidential aspirations since 1987, his official entry into politics came in 2015. Running on the slogan "Make America Great Again," "We need somebody that literally will take this country and make it great again. We can do that," he said in his announcement speech. He challenged expectations, winning the Republican primary and consequently securing a groundbreaking victory in the 2016 presidential election against Hillary Clinton. Trump’s 2016 campaign for the presidency was filled with controversies, including the emergence of a recording from 2005 of him making inappropriate comments about women, and claims, including from members of his party, that he was not apt for the presidency.

4. Presidency and Legacy

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Joe Raedle

As President, Trump faced problems, from the travel ban to the firing of FBI Director James Comey. His presidency was the symbol of bold policy moves, including tax reform and the appointment of three Supreme Court justices. In 2017, he signed his first executive order, banning travel from seven countries, the ones with Muslim majorities. The ban was labeled as xenophobic by critics and has been validated by the Supreme Court. His presidency was also marked by tumultuous moments, such as his impeachment in 2019 over accusations of pressuring Ukraine and the historic second impeachment in 2021 for incitement of the Capitol riot.

5. Post-Presidential Influence

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Scott Eisen

Although Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, he continues to display influence within the Republican party. With loyal supporters and rumors about a potential win in the second run for the presidency, Trump’s effect on American politics continues. Trump’s journey is a mixed saga encompassing business acumen, entertainment prowess, and a controversial political tenure. From the heights of Manhattan real estate to the corridors of power in Washington, Trump's evolution reflects the complexities and contradictions that define his enduring legacy.

More from Inquisitr

This New Deadline Set by Judge May Cause a Possible Delay to Trump’s Classified Documents Case Trial

When Donald Trump Pretended to Be His Own Spokesperson, John Barron, in the 1980s