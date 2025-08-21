The Dreaded Sea Slug Invades Spanish Waters as Holidaymakers Are Forced to Flee!

Sun seekers hoping to soak up some rays and have a dip in the balmy waters found on Spain’s Costa Blanca coastline were told to keep out of the sea and leave the beach by the authorities after the dreaded sea slug swam into view.

Although it’s tempting to dismiss the sea slug as a fat, obnoxious man of a certain age whose presence can make life on the beach unbearable. This sea slug is no chunky chancer in Speedos, it’s one of the ocean’s most dangerous and mysterious secrets, but it’s also extremely deadly.

From the safety of the internet, let’s dive deep beneath the waters and have a look, shall we?

Although it’s often branded a sea slug, that moniker does this curious little creature a grave disservice. When you think of a slug, you think obese, slimy, slow-moving, dim-witted, ugly, but the sea creature also known as the blue dragon is far from that.

The sea slug has been described as having the body of a dragon and the wings of an angel, and its neon blue appearance gives it the impression that it is a mythical creature from legend. It has been called “the most beautiful killer in the ocean,” And both those things are true.

It is small in stature, about the size of your thumb, but don’t let that fool you. It packs both a powerful and terribly poisonous punch! It’s an apex predator and even preys upon the totally toxic and insanely lethal Portuguese man-of-war.

How can such a small and beautiful thing be so deadly? You might well ask. Well, here’s the science and extremely engaging part.

The blue dragon is like the Bruce Lee of the ocean, in that it adapts to its enemies’ strengths to defeat them. In other words, it feeds on their venom and nullifies their attack. The stinging cells of a Portuguese man-of-war, for example, are named nematocysts. The blue dragon will consume the deadly jellyfish and store the nematocysts in its finger-like extremities.

The original venom now becomes more potent than it ever was in the original creature, which, in turn, making the blue dragon’s sting the mother of all death blows.

Clever, isn’t it?

Not if you’re one of the unlucky swimmers that the blue dragon sees as a threat. Hence, why the Spanish authorities take the rare sightings of these neon blue killers so seriously.

The Independent reports that red flags went up on beaches in Guardamar del Segura just north of Torrevieja, following the appearance of the blue dragons. Lifeguards have also been equipped with loud hailers to warn potential bathers of the risks. Tourists who defy the bathing ban also face hefty fines.

Guardamar del Segura’s mayor, Jose Luis Saez, confirmed the sea ban order yesterday on X. He wrote, “Red flag on the beaches of Guardamar.

“Bathing is prohibited following the appearance on Vivers Beach of two specimens of Glaucus atlanticus, known as the Blue Dragon.”

He added, “We remind people that despite its bright and striking colour and its small 1.5-inch size, they should stay away from this animal because of its sting.

“Guardamar del Segura Town Hall has launched a preventive operation to detect possible specimens carried by ocean currents.

“Town hall workers are closely following the evolution of the situation and will inform people about the different measures to be taken.

“If you see one of these creatures, don’t touch it, even with gloves on, alert lifeguards and other authorities.

“If you get stung, wash the area affected with salt water and head to your nearest first aid point or health centre.

“These creatures are poisonous and their stings can cause nausea, pain and vomiting.

“For the time being and until further notice, bathing in the sea is prohibited.”