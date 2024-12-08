The Dining Rituals That Donald Trump's Restaurant Staff Had to Follow Is As Weird As It Gets

The bizarre rituals surrounding the dining habits of President-elect Donald Trump at BLT Prime, the restaurant inside Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., was laid bare in a detailed exposé by The Washingtonian. The 2021 article highlights the intricate and highly specific protocols required to serve Trump and his entourage throughout his first presidency. Central to the revelations is Table 72, the exclusive booth reserved for Trump. Located prominently in the mezzanine, the round table symbolized his dominance over the space. No one except Trump, his family, or select insiders like Rudy Giuliani or Mike Pence could occupy it. The strict enforcement of this rule created a mystique around the table.

Secret Service agents bringing McDonald’s in for Donald Trump.



Trump's typical order consists of two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a large chocolate milkshake, totaling around 2,500 calories. pic.twitter.com/A9SqIqWoe9 — Clash Report (@clashreport) June 3, 2024

When Trump dined at BLT Prime, the staff had to follow a meticulously detailed 'Standard Operating Procedure' (SOP). The document outlined every aspect of his dining experience. Upon his arrival, servers were required to discreetly offer a mini bottle of Purell hand sanitizer, a practice that predated the pandemic. The scripted interaction continued with the server asking, “Good (time of day) Mr. President. Would you like your Diet Coke with or without ice?” The beverage was served following a seven-step process, complete with illustrations to demonstrate how. The Diet Coke had to be opened in Trump’s presence, with servers holding the bottle and opener by their lower thirds.

Guilfoyle on Trump’s diet: “He’s really authentic. He’s one of the guys. He loves McDonalds, he loves the Pizza Hut. He likes the fish sandwich, the chicken sandwich, Big Mac, the Quarter Pounder, and of course the fries.” pic.twitter.com/KUCuNBcUv6 — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 24, 2023

According to Takeout, Trump’s dining preferences were just as rigid as the service protocols. His go-to meal consisted of a shrimp cocktail, a well-done steak, and fries, occasionally followed by apple pie or chocolate cake. Popovers served in a double portion had to arrive within two minutes, and shrimp were required to reach the table immediately. Even condiments were subject to scrutiny. Heinz ketchup bottles had to be opened tableside, with the seal’s 'pop' sound audible to the Republican leader.

Here’s @realDonaldTrump leaving his hotel steakhouse tonight. He ordered well done steak & ketchup, as always. pic.twitter.com/ggMEiLpYKl — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 15, 2017

Former executive chef, Bill Williamson, who worked at BLT Prime until the pandemic, revealed Trump’s penchant for super-sized portions. After an incident dubbed 'Steakgate,' where Trump believed his companion's steak was larger, the kitchen began serving him a 40-ounce tomahawk to ensure no future complaints. Williamson recounted, “It was the same steak...both well done. Maybe it was a half ounce bigger or something, I don’t know.”

Melania Trump was equally particular. On one occasion, she returned a Dover sole because it was garnished with parsley and chives. While Trump himself never sent back a dish, any dissatisfaction was promptly relayed through his staff. The peculiar demands extended to snacks. A tray laden with Lay’s sour cream and onion chips, Snickers, Milky Way bars, gummy bears, Chips Ahoy cookies, and more was mandatory for every Trump visit.

A picture of Trump from the courthouse surrounded by junk food: a bag of lays, a Diet Coke, and boxes of candy including Milk Duds, Whoppers, and others. pic.twitter.com/XN41MaihsP — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) May 29, 2024

The restaurant’s unusual routines were not limited to Trump. Staff had to manage the whims of other regulars, including Giuliani, whose presence earned him a custom plaque that read 'RUDOLPH W. GIULIANI PRIVATE OFFICE,' kept behind the host stand for his preferred table.