When Donald Trump Visited the Buckingham Palace and Touched Queen Elizabeth Breaking Royal Protocol

It is important to avoid certain behaviors when around the members of the royal family. Additionally, people who are about to meet the royal family are always taught about a set of rules to follow when they meet the royals. This includes how to address them, and how close one has to be to them. One key rule is not to touch a royal unless they initiate contact. However, during the state banquet at Buckingham Palace in 2019, this royal protocol was violated by Donald Trump who touched the queen by patting her on the back, as reported by Newsweek.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Chris Jackson

Soon after Trump commended the Queen as a "great woman" for her efforts during World War II, he patted her on the back. Surprisingly, the Queen didn't seem bothered by the gesture. The royal family’s website states, “There are no obligatory codes of behavior when meeting The Queen or a member of the Royal Family, but many people wish to observe the traditional forms.” The guidelines also suggest that those who wish to adhere to traditional customs should perform a "neck bow (from the head only)" if they're male, and a "small curtsy" if they're female.

The website also adds, “Other people prefer simply to shake hands in the usual way." Furthermore, it is customary to address the Queen as "Your Majesty" when first introduced and then as "Ma'am" thereafter. Later on during their meeting, Trump said, “From the Second World War to today, her majesty has stood as a constant symbol of these priceless traditions." He added, “She has embodied the spirit of dignity, duty, and patriotism that beats proudly in every British heart." As per PEOPLE, the Queen also expressed her admiration for the United States during her speech.

She said, “Tonight we celebrate an alliance that has helped us to ensure the safety and prosperity of both our peoples for decades and which I believe will endure for many years to come.” Former First Lady Michelle Obama also once affectionately put her arm around the Queen during a reception. Describing the meeting with the monarch, she said, "I had all this protocol buzzing in my head, and I was like 'don't trip down the stairs and don't touch anybody, whatever you do.'" Ultimately, the Queen appeared unconcerned about these rules. According to her, the Queen simply dismissed them, saying, "Oh, it's all rubbish, just get in."

Obama also spoke about this incident in her book Becoming. She wrote, “If I hadn’t done the proper thing at Buckingham Palace, I had at least done the human thing. I daresay that the Queen was okay with it, too, because when I touched her, she only pulled closer, resting a gloved hand lightly on the small of my back." Meanwhile, this wasn't the first instance of Trump disregarding a royal protocol. In 2018, Trump and his wife were slated to meet the Queen at Windsor Castle. However, onlookers couldn't help but notice the Queen not-so-subtly checking her watch while she stood outside the castle unaccompanied, as per Business Insider.