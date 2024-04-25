‘The Daily Show’ Mocks Biden’s ‘Cannibals’ Story, Predicts Election Loss: "The Man's 80"

In a recent segment on The Daily Show, co-hosts Ronny Chieng and Jordan Klepper took aim at President Joe Biden’s controversial remarks about cannibals eating his uncle, suggesting that such gaffes could cost him the upcoming election. During a speech at the United Steelworkers Union in Pittsburgh, Biden recalled the story of his uncle, Ambrose Finnegan, who was allegedly shot down near Papua New Guinea during World War II. Biden mentioned that his uncle’s body was never recovered because "there were a lot of cannibals" in that region at the time.

The comments ignited criticism from Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape, who urged that his country should not be labeled in such a way. Marape urged Biden to address the historical context of World War II and the need to honor missing servicemen like Ambrose Finnegan. The Daily Show segment opened with Chieng and Klepper discussing Biden’s missed opportunity to capitalize on Donald Trump’s legal troubles. Chieng humorously remarked, "With Donald Trump trapped in the courthouse, it was a perfect opportunity for Biden to seize the initiative and uh, hey man, you got the campaign all to yourself, Mr. President. Time to press your advantage. You’re going to lose the election,” as reported by Mediaite.

Klepper injected a movie reference, asserting, “Look, at some point, we all get to an age when we confuse our own life story with the plot of Indiana Jones.” Chieng further quipped, "It’s true. I mean the man’s 80, OK? We all have grandparents who tell crazy stories. Like my grandfather told me that he once wrestled a mountain lion with his bare hands." Klepper humorously added, "Yeah, and my grandfather told me he cheated on my grandmother through their entire marriage and had a second family. Get out of here, Grandpa! You goofball!"

As per Fox News, The humor escalated with jokes about the American diet. Chieng quipped, “Even if this story was true, Americans are in no position to criticize how anyone else eats, okay? These cannibals eat people…yeah, well, you know what? We eat Subway sandwiches to lose weight.” Klepper added, “Would a cannibal even eat people out of a wreckage? I mean, that’s like their version of eating roadkill. Biden apologized to the Papua New Guinea prime minister by inviting him to a dinner with Pete Buttigieg, which will be served over rice with balsamic reductions.”

When White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned regarding the statement, she remarked, “The president had an emotional and I think a symbolic moment. He had an opportunity as president to honor his uncle’s service in uniform. He had an opportunity to be there as president to speak to the bravery of his uncle and not just his uncle, but many U.S. service members.”