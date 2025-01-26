Jennifer Lopez is no stranger to being iconic when it comes to fashion trends. The singer recently hopped on a viral nail trend. Fans were quick to approve of Jennifer’s “chic” choice and couldn’t stop gushing about it in the comments section.

The most iconic fashion moment Jlo has ever created was when she wore the green Versace dress in 2000. The star wore the dress to the Grammy’s red carpet and had people talking about it for decades to come.

Even Jennifer herself noted how monumental it was when she hit the red carpet with that Vercase dress. In 2019, she opened up about the exact moment her stylist put her in the dress. “I put on the green dress and come out, and Benny goes, ‘That’s it. That’s it. Don’t even talk about it. That’s the dress,’ Jennnifer recalled.

Celebrity manicurist Tom Bachick posted a picture of Jennifer’s new nails which had fans immediately obsessed. The nail colour that the star opted for was what the internet is calling the chocolate cherry nails. The trend dominated for most of the last year.

The nail colour is the perfect mix of red and brown earning it the name “chocolate cherry.” It is versatile enough to pair with casual and chic outfits alike. Jennifer retained her signature coffin nail shape for the nail set while going for a glossy finish for the nail paint.

Fans seemed to approve of Jlo’s new set of nails while many couldn’t stop gushing about how “beautiful” the colour looked. “I am obsessed with this deep darker shade of burgundy! Perfect for the fall/winter aesthetic,” one comment read.

“That is so beautiful~ Like I could cry a river,” a third chimed. “I absolutely love them,” another fan added.

Many more celebrities seemed to take a liking to the viral nail trend. Actress Kate Moss, Lisa from BlackPink, and Kylie Jenner were some of the stars who sported chocolate cherry nails.

In other news, People reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finalised their divorce at the beginning of the month. The stars had initially filed for a divorce in August 2024. Lopez was the one to file for the divorce and she stated irreconcilable differences to be the reason behind the separation.

Jennifer and Ben got married in July 2022 in Las Vegas. The stars decided to have an intimate wedding ceremony at Ben’s Georgia estate a month later. The divorce negotiations were kept private after the ex-couple mutually decided to do so.

The stars had bought a mansion in Beverly Hills after they got married. The house is reportedly 38,000 square feet and is built on five acres of land. The mansion also features 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms. The exes bought it for $60.9 million and are now planning to sell it for $68 million.