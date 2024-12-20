The Astonishing Reason Why A MAGA Supporter Recently Told Trump to Control His Wife Melania

Melania Trump declared herself as pro-life in her latest memoir titled Melania. As per The Guardian, the former first lady announced her stance just days before the 2024 elections, while her husband, Donald Trump, bragged about repealing Roe v. Wade. “It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government,” she wrote in her book. However, ardent MAGA supporters disapproved of her conduct. A conspiracy theorist and political commentator, Stewart Peters, in particular, called out Melania and suggested Donald 'manage' his wife.

If Trump can’t manage his own wife from publicly coming out in favor of abortion one month before the election, he definitely can’t manage this country. pic.twitter.com/wtq0pqk3mi — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) October 3, 2024

"If Trump can’t manage his own wife from publicly coming out in favor of abortion one month before the election, he definitely can’t manage this country," Peters tweeted on X. He reshared a short video that the former Slovenian model uploaded to promote her upcoming book, in which Melania referred to women's 'individual freedom' as an 'essential right that all women possess from birth' and voiced her support for it. According to BBC, Melania sidelined the first lady tradition by declaring her support for abortion while her husband was contesting the presidential election.

Melania Trump Supports Butchering Babies. 🔪👶🏻 pic.twitter.com/neYGO5gYNZ — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) October 3, 2024

Previously Nancy Reagan had a well-known stance on the matter within the White House, however, she refrained from publicly stating that she 'believed in a woman's choice' until her husband, President Ronald Reagan, resigned. Following their husbands' departures from the White House, Barbara Bush, the wife of President George H.W. Bush, and her daughter-in-law, Laura Bush, the wife of President George W. Bush, also demonstrated similar views.

Stew Peters is big mad that Melania Trump is pro-choice. 🍿 — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) October 3, 2024

“Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes," Melania declared. She added, “Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life.”

The incoming First Lady clarified that her husband had known about her choices since the beginning. “[Donald] knew my position and my beliefs since the day we met. And I believe in individual freedom. I want to decide what I want to do with my body. I think I don’t want government in my personal business,” she asserted while appearing on a pre-taped interview with Fox News in October.

Stew Peters thinks Donald Trump maintains control of Melania who won’t even appear with him in public? — ⭐️ Merrily awaiting ⭐️ (@MerrillLynched) October 3, 2024

According to NBC News, Melania went on to say that her opinions are not election-related propaganda and that her book was written months in advance. "So that was my belief, and it is my belief, and I wanted to put it in the book because I want to be authentic," she said. Melania stated that Donald 'knew' her opinion would be published, adding, “He lets me be who I am, and he lets me believe what I believe. He lets me be my own person."