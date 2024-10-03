Melania Trump’s Extraordinary Declaration: Strongly Supports Abortion Rights in Upcoming Memoir

Melania Trump's upcoming memoir reveals that she is a strong supporter of women's rights. Speaking of abortion rights, unlike Donald Trump, she believes that women must have full control over their bodies, unhindered by the government. He has a more conservative stance when it comes to this matter. The memoir also reveals that Melania also disagrees with certain immigration policies enacted during Donald’s presidency. This came up after Donald recently pledged to veto any federal abortion ban passed by Congress.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Alex Wong

As reported by The Guardian, in her book, Melania wrote, "It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government." She added, “Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman’s fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes." Melania rarely expresses her political views publicly.

She also wrote, “Restricting a woman’s right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life." The mother of one then discussed the health risks women often face during pregnancy and childbirth. Several women have faced serious health risks after struggling to access safe and timely abortions and reproductive care. “Many women opt for abortions due to personal medical concerns," Melania claimed. “These situations with significant moral implications weigh heavily on the woman and her family and deserve our empathy," she added.

As reported by the New York Post, Melania also wrote, "Consider, for example, the complexity inherent in the decision of whether the mother should risk her own life to give birth.” Her daring decision to publicly support the right to an abortion is admirable. This stance is very important, especially given the GOP's power and the notable decline of women's reproductive rights during Donald's administration. Trump recently posted on his X account, “Everyone knows I would not support a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances, and would, in fact, veto it, because it is up to the states to decide based on the will of their voters."

EVERYONE KNOWS I WOULD NOT SUPPORT A FEDERAL ABORTION BAN, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES, AND WOULD, IN FACT, VETO IT, BECAUSE IT IS UP TO THE STATES TO DECIDE BASED ON THE WILL OF THEIR VOTERS (THE WILL OF THE PEOPLE!). LIKE RONALD REAGAN BEFORE ME, I FULLY SUPPORT THE THREE… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2024

He stated that he is in favor of abortion where there has been rape, incest, or when the mother's life is in danger. Melania claims that her beliefs about the right to an abortion are based on a core set of principles that she feels are unbreakable and are centered on individual liberty and personal freedom. Meanwhile, the former First Lady said she has different opinions from her husband on some immigration policies. She said, “Occasional political disagreements between me and my husband are part of our relationship, but I believed in addressing them privately rather than publicly challenging him.”